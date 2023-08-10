'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Accused Of Ruining His Three Marriages By Pushing Away His Wives

During the latest season of Sister Wives, the dynamics shifted as Christine Brown, the third wife, chose to leave her spiritual husband, Kody Brown, and returned to Utah. Janelle Brown, the second wife, found herself grappling with waning patience towards Kody and contemplating a path similar to Christine's. Meri Brown, the first wife, embarked on introspection, questioning whether she could contentedly spend her remaining days as Kody's mere "friend." In contrast, the fourth wife (dubbed "The Favorite"), Robyn Brown, assumed a role of apparent distress, with tearless cries and feigned sadness capturing her focus.

Kody is facing a rough patch as the multiplication of love in Brownville appears to have stalled. The tension is palpable in the recently released trailer for the upcoming 18th season of the show.

In the recently unveiled preview for the 18th season, Janelle Brown opens up about her choice to depart from the plural marriage arrangement. The sequence begins with Kody confronting her, expressing, "You have cheated me out of my family. You are now pushing me out the door," in response to Kody's denial. Detecting manipulation, she adds, "I believe you're trying to manipulate." The interaction escalates, marked by strong words and the sound of a door being forcefully shut as Kody makes a quick exit. Janelle implores him to stay and converse, but her plea falls on deaf ears. In a moment of frustration, she concludes with a resolute expletive directed at him, as per People.

Further insights into Christine Brown's decision to depart from her spiritual marriage are revealed in the new trailer. She elaborates, "I left Kody 'cause I could see he had favorites," as a corresponding clip portrays Kody tenderly interacting with his wife, Robyn Brown, a tactile moment captured on screen. Meri Brown herself acknowledges, "I've heard [Kody] refer to us as friends," rather than using the term "wives."

Over the last two seasons, Christine Brown has been dismantling her marriage to Kody Brown, seeking to understand its downfall. As Christine's journey led her towards the Utah border, Kody remained with three wives, with another strained relationship looming. Throughout seasons 16 and 17, the family grappled with varying viewpoints on COVID-19 safety measures, significantly impacting their interactions. Amidst the tension, a pivotal moment unfolded when Kody instructed Janelle Brown, his second wife, to have her sons vacate her home due to their socializing and work commitments. Janelle's refusal marked a turning point in their relationship, as per Cheatsheet.

Kody's initial spouse, Meri, exchanged vows with him in April 1990. Together, they have a 27-year-old child, Leon Brown. Their relationship thrived until the 2015 catfishing incident involving Meri, during which she engaged in an online connection with someone she believed was male but who turned out to be female. Following this, they sought therapy and disclosed that they hadn't been physically intimate or cohabited for over ten years. The culmination arrived on January 10, 2023, when Kody and Meri jointly issued a statement confirming the conclusion of their marriage, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 18th season of Sister Wives is set to debut on Sunday, August 20th, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

