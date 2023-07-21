'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Co-parenting Challenges With Ex Cory Wharton: "Reality Slaps You"

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton, stars of Teen Mom, have established a solid co-parenting foundation after six years. However, she admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News that occasionally "reality slaps you in the face." The mother of two has found that having frequent, honest, and open communication with her ex, Cory Wharton is the key to preserving their co-parenting partnership.

Before the July 19 launch of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Floyd spoke exclusively to E! News about how her, husband Zach Davis, Cory, and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge "do a good job at communicating" when it comes to raising Ryder, their 6-year-old daughter.

We will have parent check-ins when the four of us will discuss various topics or problems that have arisen and ask each other, "How do you guys handle in your house versus how we handled in our house?" She added, "Going back and forth with, 'Okay, okay, I like your idea. Maybe we handled it a little differently.' We all talk a lot," she remarked. "We have to. The kids are still so young, that we're still trying to figure out how we want to parent them, what our parenting styles are. And it evolves and it changes."

“I think we definitely go through rough patches and moments [where] we have to all check each other in a respectful way,” Cheyenne, exclusively revealed to US Weekly. “We have a lot of check-ins where the four of us will get together and just lay everything out on the table, different topics, ideas.”

She spoke about the challenging periods, stating "There's a lot of times where we think we're killing it, we're doing the greatest job and then reality slaps you in the face." She admitted that she sometimes "didn't handle that correctly." Cheyenne further admits that there were a few times when she has "blown up" at Cory but has later profusely apologized to make it up to him.

She wed Zach Davis in September 2022, while Cory began seeing Taylor Selfridge, a co-star from Ex on the Beach, again in early 2019. Cheyenne and Zach, 32, welcomed their son Ace in May 2021, and Cory and Taylor, 29, grew their family with daughters Mila, 3, and Maya, 13 months. She mentioned, "Zach's had to tell me I'm in the wrong before and I just don't like hearing that I'm wrong. I'm growing."

“I think we definitely showcase our co-parenting a lot more this season and how we all make this work and rely on each other,” Cheyenne informed US Weekly. “I feel, like, it’s cool to see, even when two [of us] are going through a hard time, how the other two show up for them. I just wanna see how it plays out.”

