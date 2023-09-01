'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Admits Separation From Mauricio Umansky Is 'Very Hard’: "We Care About Each Other"

Kyle Richards is openly discussing her approach to dealing with her highly publicized separation from Mauricio Umansky. During an Amazon Live session with her fans, the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills acknowledged that managing her relationship with her estranged husband has proven challenging for several reasons.

Replying to a fan's query on their well-being, the 54-year-old admitted, “That’s a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye," as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: RHOBH's Star Kyle Richards Rectifies Photoshop Error by Reposting Edited Photo

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

"Obviously we care about each other a lot," she remarked, highlighting that the couple had recently come back from an Italian getaway with their complete family. While she suggested that she and Umansky, aged 53, were in an amicable state, Richards chose not to divulge further information, acknowledging that it was “just too much to deal with right now."

Initially, it was People magazine that reported on July 3 about the separation of the power couple after 27 years together. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family," said an insider at the time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Also Read: Jeff Lewis Thickens the Plot as He Calls ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards a “Lesbian on Ozempic” on ‘WWHL’

As per People, Richards initially crossed paths with Umansky at a nightclub in 1994. At that time, Richards had already divorced her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter named Farrah Brittany (formerly Aldjufrie), now 34 years old. Following their engagement later that year, the couple exchanged vows in January 1996 and subsequently welcomed three daughters into their family: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Just last week, Umansky shared a family photo on his Instagram from their Italy trip, which included his estranged wife, the reality star. "Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” the Buying Beverly Hills broker captioned a picture of himself and Richards, along with their daughters and Alexia's boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

Also Read: Mauricio Umansky Reacts to RHOBH Star and Wife Kyle Richards Steamy Music Video with Morgan Wade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

The family explored various parts of the Italian peninsula during their trip. Richards posted videos of the picturesque sunset on her Instagram story from Isola di Panarea, a small island off the coast of Sicily. Additionally, she shared a post from the popular celebrity destination of Capri, where she was seen on a boat with her four daughters. Shortly after the news of their separation, the star of Halloween Ends spoke about how her daughters have been coping with the situation during an Amazon Live session in July.

When discussing how her daughters were coping, she mentioned, "You know, they're really strong, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," Richards said at the time, per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio (Mau) (@mumansky18)

More from Inquisitr

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Welcomes Her Second Child With Asher Monroe

'RHOBH's' Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Didn't Have Mauricio Umansky’s Wedding Ring on Her Finger