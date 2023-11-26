5 Huge Revelations From Matthew Perry’s Memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'

Matthew Perry's Revelations in His Memoir

Following the unexpected passing of Matthew Perry, his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, rapidly ascended to the summit of Amazon's best-sellers list. Primarily crafted as an exploration of Perry's arduous path to sobriety, the Friends star candidly shared the tumultuous journey of overcoming addiction that defined a significant part of his life. Perry's profound revelations led the fans to get overwhelmed, especially after his untimely passing. From spending weeks in a coma to grabbing the goal of sobriety, the memoir serves as his lasting impression on his fans for one last time.

1. Matthew's Close Call With Death

During an interview with PEOPLE, Matthew Perry revealed his close contact with death that led him to introspect his decisions in life. The close brush and multiple days in a coma made him work towards leading a healthier life. He revealed, "That's the moment I came perilously close to the end of my life. I was placed on an ECMO machine, essentially a 'Hail Mary' that takes over the functions of the heart and lungs. Every doctor labeled it as a last-resort measure." In his memoir, he wrote, "I had been on opiates, and off opiates, and back on different opiates for so long that I suffered from a situation that only a subset of the population gets. Opiates cause constipation. It's kind of poetic. I was so full of s*** it almost killed me."

2. Perry Invested Millions in His Sobriety Journey

Embarking on the journey to sobriety, Matthew Perry faced a significant expenditure of resources, both personally and financially—particularly on the financial front. During a specific stint in rehab, Perry reached a moment of profound frustration, grappling with the necessity of enduring intense physical discomfort as he perceived himself to be at an impassable crossroads. "I have spent upward of $7 million trying to get sober. I have been to six thousand AA meetings. I've been to rehab fifteen times. I've been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for 30 years, been to death's door," he penned, per The New York Times.

3. His Life Was Saved by His Co-stars on ‘Friends'

Matthew Perry acknowledged that his involvement in Friends likely prevented his addiction from claiming him prematurely, thanks to the supportive environment fostered by his co-stars. Despite Perry's efforts to conceal the depth of "the big terrible thing" that was his addiction, Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast eventually discerned his challenges and extended their support. Recalling a pivotal moment when Aniston reached out, Perry said, "'I know you're drinking.' To be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating, and I was confused. 'How can you tell?' I said. 'I've been trying to hide it.' 'We can smell it,' she said, in a kind but impactful way, and the use of 'we' hit me like a sledgehammer," per Nicki Swift.

4. After His Healing, Perry Felt Compelled to Assist Others

On the Q With Tom Power podcast, Perry articulated his struggle with substance and how he came out of it. He also revealed how it inspired him to help others in similar circumstances, "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people." He added, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that."

5. Due to His Addiction, Perry Was Unable to Make a Significant On-Screen Return

Post-Friends, Matthew Perry embarked on diverse projects with varying degrees of success, yet none managed to surpass the iconic status of Chandler Bing, a role indelibly linked to his name. Anticipating a major comeback with a starring role in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, Perry considered it the "biggest movie I'd gotten ever." Regrettably, a near-death experience forced him to withdraw from the project. Struggling to avoid pain medication, he admitted to feigning stomach pains to access hydrocodone, only for it to have unintended consequences during surgery when propofol, given as an anesthetic, reacted adversely to the hydrocodone, causing his heart to stop. The toll on Perry's body was unimaginable as he broke eight broken ribs. Faced with overwhelming pain, he made the "heartbreaking" decision to halt filming the movie, acknowledging that he was in far "too much pain" to continue.

