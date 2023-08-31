Miley Cyrus’ Wholesome Response to Adele Gushing About Her New Song Will Leave You in Tears of Joy

Miley Cyrus’s new single, Used To Be Young, has everyone swooning with emotion. This new song of hers hits a rather personal note with the singer as it essentially dives deep into her experiences over the last 30 years of her life. Since its release, she has been highly praised for the number, which has also won the hearts of her fandom due to its raw and honest emotions. But it wasn’t just fans who were showering her with love and compliments. Adele, too, gushed about her absolute obsession with Cyrus on social media, as per Billboard.

The Hello singer praised the ex-Disney star in her concert. “I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’s new song. Is anybody with me?” Adele asked. This humble confession was followed by an exuberant cheer from the audience. Adele went on to admit, “I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan. I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia in that song. Might make me tear up now!”

She continued to note, “I absolutely love her. I think it’s amazing. She’s a legend”. Adele was gracefully seated atop a white grand piano dressed eloquently for the occasion. Her ensemble included a breathtaking black dress with long sleeves. Her outfit was complimented with bold makeup and a chic bun.

.@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/w1l8igUXSb — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2023

The Someone Like You singer’s confession had not gone unheard, especially because it went viral. The Flowers singer then reportedly responded to her with a genuine declaration of her own, which has only filled fans with emotion. On X, which was formerly known as Twitter, Cyrus re-shared the famous video, added a sweet comment on it, and tagged the Rolling In The Deep singer. “I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it,” said The Last Song actress. She then poured out her heart with affection and said, “This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished”

It's so amazing to see two powerhouses sharing love and admiration for each other's work. Music truly connects souls. Can't wait for more collaborations or interactions between you two. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/yhdU2LkEki — Zeerabets (@Zeerabets) August 27, 2023

Cyrus' followers were quite elated at the interaction and felt it was a thoughtful gesture on the Wrecking Ball singer's part. One person said that the act of ‘building each other up’ was incredibly beautiful: “It’s so amazing to see two powerhouses sharing love and admiration for each other's work. Music truly connects souls.” Another person agreed with Cyrus' comment of ‘thinking about Adele’ when writing the song: “Oh true. There are some Adele vibes to her song.” A third person chimed in and said, “Adele’s words to you. Priceless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

In a recent post on Instagram, Cyrus shared a snippet of the lyrics from her new song, which was reportedly written two years ago. She explained the kind of mental state she was in while writing Used To Be Young. “It was at a time I felt misunderstood,” noted the Malibu singer. In a caption, she said, “Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself every day. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

