The Presidential Debate Turned Tense as This Startling Statement Was Made Against Donald Trump

In a dramatic turn during the presidential debate, tensions escalated as President Joe Biden confronted former President Donald Trump about his mounting legal challenges. With the debate well underway, Biden seized the opportunity to highlight Trump's recent legal setbacks and criminal allegations. Biden delved into a series of issues plaguing the former president, prominently mentioning Trump's recent conviction on 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records to conceal payments to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election as per HuffPost.

Biden in the debate referenced a court ruling that held Trump liable for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996, later defaming her by dismissing her allegations as false. "Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things, having sex with a porn star while your wife is pregnant?" Biden asked.

Trump swiftly rebutted Biden's accusations, particularly denying any involvement in the alleged affair with a porn star. "I did not engage in such conduct," the former president countered. "That case was started and moved, and they moved a high-ranking official into the Manhattan DA’s office to start that case. That case will be appealed and won."

In the months leading up to this debate, Trump's legal troubles have only intensified. Last month marked a significant legal milestone for Trump, as he became the first former president to be criminally convicted. Ongoing legal challenges include accusations related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riot, and mishandling classified information at his Mar-a-Lago estate. With a sentencing date set for July 11 in the hush-money case, Trump's legal battles have not hindered his ability to campaign, even if he were to face potential incarceration.

In the debate, Trump's assertions also sparked further controversy over his environmental record. Over an hour into the heated exchange with President Biden, Trump made a striking statement regarding his administration's environmental policies when asked about his plans to address the climate crisis if reelected. "We had H2O," Trump asserted, as per Rolling Stone, emphasizing his administration's purported achievements in ensuring clean water and air. "We had the best numbers ever and we were using all forms of energy, all forms, everything."

While it is true that access to water was maintained during Trump's presidency, his environmental policies drew criticism for rolling back numerous clean water protections and environmental regulations. Critics argued that these actions primarily benefited fossil fuel and other extractive industries, raising concerns about their impact on environmental sustainability. Trump's remarks during the debate visibly perplexed Biden, highlighting the stark differences in their approaches to environmental stewardship amidst ongoing discussions about policy implications for future administrations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

"I don’t know where the hell he’s been," Biden retorted, pivoting from the contentious exchange on Trump's legal battles to highlight his administration's achievements, notably the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aimed at combating climate change as per HuffPost. "The cleanest water?" Biden mused. "He hasn’t done a damn thing for the environment."

In preparation for the debate, Trump utilized social media to outline key points recommended by Andrew Wheeler, his former Environmental Protection Agency administrator and a prominent coal lobbyist. These points emphasized achievements such as reduced CO2 emissions and increased energy 'dominance' under his administration's policies.