Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump’s ‘Real Life Is Worse’ Comment About Joe Biden

In a recent rally in Iowa, Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden, labeling him a "Manchurian candidate." The reference harks back to Richard Condon's 1959 novel, portraying the son of a prominent political family brainwashed into becoming an assassin for communists. Trump's comment mirrored the plot, stating, "Now we have a Manchurian Candidate in the Oval Office. Go watch the movie; it was pretty good. Not as bad as the real thing. That’s one thing. The real thing is even worse.”

Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show, wasted no time in responding to Trump's comment. Colbert seized the opportunity to mock Trump for stating the obvious, remarking, “Well, yeah!! Usually, bad things that happen in real life are worse than them happening in movies,” as per Yahoo! Finance. Colbert playfully underscored the inherent truth in Trump's words. Colbert later transformed into Trump, humorously parodying the film, The Ring. With a mocking riff, he added his comedic touch.

Former President Trump unleashed a scathing critique of the Biden administration during the lowa rally, where he targeted what he dubbed the "Biden crime family." Trump accused President Biden of being "weak on China" and claimed that Biden is "owned by China," alleging corruption and compromise. Trump didn't mince words, asserting that Biden is a "corrupt politician" and contending that he's compromised by various countries, including China and Afghanistan. The former president highlighted the controversial business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, emphasizing the alleged impropriety of receiving $83,000 per month for advisory work in the energy sector despite lacking expertise.

President Donald Trump: "It's very simple. Crooked Joe is weak on China because Crooked Joe is owned by China." pic.twitter.com/064WfR3K4J — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) November 18, 2023

Trump went on to assert that the Biden family had accepted millions of dollars from a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Transitioning to economic issues, Trump promised to cancel negotiations for what he called "TPP-2," the new Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which he previously canceled during his own presidency. He characterized the TPP as a "globalist hit job" that harmed American workers, particularly in the farming and manufacturing sectors. Trump expressed concern that the push towards all-electric cars would negatively impact American autoworkers, suggesting that the country should prioritize its resources, like gasoline, rather than relying on materials from China.

“TRUMP CONTINUES TO MAKE HISTORIC GAINS IN PRIMARY POLLS”



“Incredibly, President Donald Trump continues to make unprecedented gains in the Republican primary race, as the critical Iowa caucuses are just a few weeks away.”



“The newest data from Morning Consult this week… pic.twitter.com/pgrWz47Emv — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 15, 2023

In another episode of The Late Show, Colbert referenced a Washington Post article featuring 16 former aides to Trump who emphatically warned against his return to the White House, as per HuffPost. Colbert humorously characterized “We hear a lot of warnings from a large group of anti-Trump radicals, they’re called people who have worked with him.” Their warning was “a little bit of a red flag. It’s like a Hinge profile that says, ‘A funny thing about me is that all my exes testified against me at the sentencing',” he added.

