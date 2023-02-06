Home > Sports Source: Getty Tom Brady Post Pics of Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynihan Upon Retiring By Mustafa Jones Feb. 6 2023, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

Love him or hate him, Tom Brady is a football legend. He was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft and would go on to establish himself as the greatest quarterback the sport has ever seen. He's earned seven Super Bowls, the most of any other QB in the league.

Even during the end of his pro football playing career, Brady continued to defy the odds. He managed to secure a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first year playing for the Florida-based team. His move to the Bucs was initially met with a ton of controversy and criticism, but Tom and the Bucs delivered.

While the Bucs managed to come up short and Brady's quest for even more Super Bowl rings were dashed in his most recent seasons in the NFL, his personal life has also become a hot topic of conversation. News of his decision to "un-retire" from football occurred around the same time there were rumors he and Gisele Bundchen were having difficulties in their marriage.

Source: Getty

Brady and Bundchen ultimately separated, and the Brazilian supermodel has been seen out and about with her jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente. Many speculated that Brady's decision to continue playing in the NFL was the straw that broke the camel's back for Brady and Bundchen's relationship.

After failing to make it to the Super Bowl in the 2022-2023 NFL season, Brady announced on Wednesday, February 1st that he would officially be retiring from the game of football in a video he uploaded to Instagram.

He says in the clip: "Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so. Won't be long winded you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so I really thank you guys so much."

He continued, "To every single one of you for supporting me. My family. My friends. My teammates. My competitors. I could go on forever there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

In a caption for the post he wrote: "I love my family I love my teammates I love my friends I love my coaches I love football I love you all I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you." In his post he included several photos of his children, his family, and his ex-wives, models Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynihan.

Brady will provide commentator duties for Fox Sports following his retirement.