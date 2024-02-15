Prince Harry Would Have to Apologize to Queen Camilla to Earn Forgiveness from Father King Charles

The Royal Family and Prince Harry haven’t exactly been on the best of terms with each other over the last few years. Last year, Harry released his highly controversial memoir, "Spare" which entailed his altercations with the family including the alleged fights between his wife, Meghan Markle, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and his brother, Prince William.

Furthermore, it also highlights the strained relationship between his father King Charles, and his stepmother Queen Camilla. Speaking of, a royal expert claims that after all of this, to make amends, he’d first have to apologize to his stepmother.

As per The Mirror UK, Royal insider Ingrid Seward made an appearance on Tuesday’s segment of Loose Women, discussing her thoughts on the strained relationship between Harry and his beloved father who is battling cancer. Speaking to the show’s star, Coleen Nolan, Seward believes that the King would “certainly like for there to be a reconciliation” with Harry.

However, this would come at the cost of an emotional apology to Queen Camilla herself. Seward suggested, “I think Harry’s father would like there to be some reconciliation, but I think that for that to happen, Harry has to apologize to Camilla once and for all.”

Seward refers to an excerpt in Harry’s memoir, “Spare” in which he pointed out a brief fragment of his thoughts about Camilla. He wrote, “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR alter.” Nevertheless, the insider claimed, “She’s the sort of woman that wouldn’t want to ask for it, but I think an apology might really be necessary at this stage.”

Prince Harry wanted to keep his distance from stepmother Queen Camilla during his trip to the UK last week, according to her longtime friend.



My opinion: I had a similar situation. The woman my father married was his wife, not my step-mother. Camilla wasn’t his stepmother. pic.twitter.com/XJoJF1zj9v — Todd "TJ” Stein (@steintoddjnyc) February 13, 2024

Whether or not there might already have been a reunion remains unknown. However, shortly after the king’s cancer diagnosis was announced Harry did fly down to visit his dear father. But, it was a very short visit lasting a total of 25 hours. After exchanging brief pleasantries and other formalities, Harry flew back to be reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

In light of his visit, Seward has a compelling reason to believe that Camilla was also the one behind Harry’s visit to the UK, despite how short it was. She said, “I do believe she would have been the one to invite him back to spend time with his father.” Seward empathized with Harry adding, “People must understand that Harry has his own commitments but made it his priority to be with his ill father.”

With King Charles’ treatment underway, palace officials remain mum on the type of cancer he’s dealing with. However, the family remains hopeful that he’ll make a speedy recovery under the watchful care of top-notch medical experts, followed by the love and support of the rest of his family.