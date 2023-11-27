Fans Cheer Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton's NSFW Exchange on Barmageddon Game Show

Gwen Stefani and her country singer husband Blake Shelton surprised the audience on the Barmageddon game show with their unexpected "risque" exchange. The couple indulged in the NSFW banter during a 'dodgeball' segment, and fans couldn't help but marvel at their naughty side.

The racy sense of humor shocked many, but it's safe to say their banter was a hit on the show. The couple appeared on Barmageddon together, where the contestants compete in five bar games. In one of the segments, the host introduced the meaning of red and blue balls. And that's when Stefani passed a "suggestive" joke, per The Sun.

The 47-year-old clutched a big dodgeball-sized ball close to his chest when the host pointed out, "Blake, I see you've already got blue balls there?" The country singer quipped, "Yep. Showed up with them." However, Stefani was determined to outshine her husband in the exchange and replied, "You're welcome." Meanwhile, the audience laughed out loud.

Barmageddon's host continued, "In case you haven't noticed, there's a giant swinging arm that just going to keep going faster and faster, making the game harder and harder as it goes on." Stefani immediately responded, "That's what she said!"

People had a blast, and some excited fans even took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. @april_anne05 wrote, "Gosh, these one-liners." Another fan, @forgwenandblake, gushed, "Love their playful naughty side." @idk_baymax commented, "That you're welcome has me dead."

@olered02 praised, "I just realized Gwen said, 'You're Welcome.' OMG! Blake showed up with them, and Gwen... well, you know. They are hilarious!"@NikkiKay1972 echoed, "Yep, love this side of them…they are too cute!"

The country singer previously showed his naughty side in 2018 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Back then, Stefani and the God's Country singer were dating. The 65-year-old host asked Shelton what he and his girlfriend like to do after their kids are fast asleep. He replied, "Watch porn, cooking shows, and Instagram," reported Daily Mail. DeGeneres also asked him what are the things that Stefani makes fun of. Shelton replied, "My hair, my socks, and the same shirt I wear every day."

Prior to meeting Shelton, Stefani revealed she thought her "life was over." While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Hollaback Girl singer said, "God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn't see it coming," reported The Independent. She continued, "I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton's like, 'Hey. I'm Blake Shelton.'"

Stefani explained, "I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee, I'm gonna take care of my kids, and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone." She continued, "Having someone that, we think the same about things, yet we're so different like, he's watching football and doing the stuff that he does, and I'm like putting makeup on."

The couple met on the sets of The Voice while Shelton was still married to his ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani to Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and Lambert divorced in July 2015, while Stefani and Rossdale divorced in August 2015. They began dating in October 2020 and eventually got married in 2021.

