Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has a lot to say to her oldest son, 13-year-old Isaac.

Amid worries about her growing family, Kailyn Lowry let her heart pour out in a poignant letter dedicated to her oldest. On November 7, the reality TV star apologized to Isaac through a post shared on her Instagram Stories, per The Sun.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Accepts Plea Deal in DUI and Drug Possession Case

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The photograph includes a white letter with a devastating message on a black background. The message read, "To my oldest child, I'm sorry I created you before my life was put together. I'm sorry you've seen me broken, but thank you for growing up with me and showing me how to love unconditionally. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be who I am today."

In September 2022, the mother-of-seven explained that she feels she has really traumatized her children and regrets her parenting sometimes, per The Mirror. At the time, she revealed that she recently apologized to her youngest son "for all the mistakes that I've made".

Kailyn Lowry reveals the sex of her twin babies! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/u2YH9cQYVC — E! News (@enews) November 7, 2023

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Flak for ‘Embarrassing’ Parenting Choice

From four different past relationships, Kailyn, who starred on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, has seven children: Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 5, Creed, 2, Rio, 1, and two twins. During her Coffee Convos podcast, the mother of four sobbed as she recalled a painful talk she had with Creed while holding him in her arms.

"It was the other day, and I just started bawling my eyes out and just like, 'I'm so sorry for all the mistakes that I've made'. I know that my mistakes will affect them in some way or they might have to recover from them, but at the end of the day, we're all doing the best we can, I love them so much, and I am sorry," Kailyn confessed."

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam Jenelle Evans for Cozying Up With ‘Unfaithful’ Husband David Eason

She added, "When I make choices, I don't make them with the intentions of f***ing up my kids or like traumatizing my kids, you know. So, I'm always apologizing to them, and I'll hold them, and I'll apologize to them."

Kailyn's apology to Isaac comes just days after she disclosed that Isaac had given her parenting tips for her infant son Rio, who had been born less than a year before her twins. On a Q&A she held on her social media, a fan wrote to her asking if she could share a picture of her children. "Will you show pics of Rio," the fan asked. The MTV star responded saying, "I'm still thinking about this! I love that he's had his privacy. Isaac said to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not," along with laughing and crying emojis. She conceded, "I thought about maybe in a family photo or something when we get them done again."

Why Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is “Hesitant” to Get Engaged to Elijah Scott - https://t.co/aZb9OijeOD pic.twitter.com/Z2jYkgMPsm — Gossip Groove (@GossipGroove) November 7, 2023

More from Inquisitr

'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Shouts at Husband, David Eason, For Threatening His Ex Over Phone

'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Gave 'Dog Poop' To His Ex-Wife on Christmas