PJ Gallagher, the Irish comedian who co-created Naked Camera and spoke openly about his mental illness, has died at age 51.

His agency said Friday evening that Gallagher’s family and friends were devastated, and his family asked for privacy. No cause of death was given, The Independent reported.

Gallagher appeared on Irish television for more than two decades. His agency said he “had a wonderfully particular way of looking at the world and an extraordinary ability to make people laugh, whether on stage, on television or in the company of his listeners each morning.”

From Dublin to Naked Camera

Gallagher was born in Cork and adopted, growing up in Dublin. After graduating from the Gaiety School of Acting, he appeared in stage productions including Madhouse, a work based on memories of his childhood.

The RTÉ hidden-camera series Naked Camera brought Gallagher to prominence when he co-created it in 2005. He played several characters, including Jake Stevens, who swung a newspaper.

During one encounter on the show, Gallagher took RTÉ presenter Bill O'Herlihy on a long taxi ride while in character. He asked whether O'Herlihy would “drop in” to his mother’s house.

Gallagher went on to play Principal Barry Walsh in the BBC series The Young Offenders. He also shared the microphone with Jim McCabe on Radio Nova’s breakfast show Morning Glory.

Treatment and writing

Gallagher self-admitted to St Patrick's University Hospital in 2021 and stayed for 12 weeks, The Irish Times reported.

RTÉ put his inpatient treatment at St Patrick's Mental Health Services at 11 weeks, after he struggled with severe depression and anxiety.

Earlier this year, Gallagher said on Brendan O'Connor's RTÉ Radio 1 show that he had resisted hospital treatment over fears about his job and friendships, which he said came from the illness. “As soon as somebody knows this it’ll be terrible and I’ll never recover from it,” he said earlier.

In an April radio interview with O'Connor, Gallagher called mental illness a “liar” in your head. Among songs he chose for their influence on his life was the theme from the TV series Minder, which he dedicated to McCabe.

Gallagher published his memoir, Madhouse: The Naked Truth About My Chaotic Childhood, Losing My Mind and Finding a Place to Call Home, in 2023. He followed it with Changing My Mind, a documentary made with his friend, writer Stefanie Preissner. The RTÉ film examined mental health in Ireland and aired in May 2024.

His agency said Gallagher spoke with remarkable candour about his mental illness. “He wanted people to be able to talk about what they were going through without shame, and that generosity meant a great deal to many people,” the agency said.

Recent television work

A motorbike enthusiast, Gallagher traveled through the Himalayas this year with actor Liam Cunningham and host Ray Goggins for the season two premiere of RTÉ One’s Uncharted with Ray Goggins.

He hosted another RTÉ One series, The Random Driving Test, which began in September and put members of the public through their driving test again on camera.

Gallagher and McCabe were absent from Morning Glory during the week before the announcement of his death, RTÉ reported. Guest presenter Dee Woods took their places and had told listeners the pair would be back on Monday.

Gallagher and his partner, Kelly Doolin, had twins born in August 2023, a son, Milo, and a daughter, Stevie.

Tributes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote on X that Gallagher was “a gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster” who “brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of PJ Gallagher.



A gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster, he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland.



My heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 27, 2026

On Bluesky, comedian Dara Ó Briain called Gallagher “the sweetest soul; and a warm, instinctive, funny-bones performer.” His The Young Offenders co-star Alex Murphy wrote on Instagram that “the relentlessly funny PJ Gallagher will be missed beyond belief.”

Radio Nova CEO Kevin Branigan said, “PJ was an extraordinary talent and an integral part of the family here at Nova.” RTÉ Director of Video Steve Carson said Gallagher “brought his extraordinary wit, warmth, empathy and energy to everything he did.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald described him as “a true blue-Dub, proud northsider, a passionate supporter of Dublin GAA and Bohemians.” “He loved this place,” McDonald said. Bohemians FC, which Gallagher supported throughout his life, posted a brief message ending “RIP, PJ.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris wrote on X that Ireland had lost one of its most cherished entertainers. Harris said Gallagher “had that rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of PJ Gallagher, a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy.



Ireland has lost one of its most cherished entertainers.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam suaimhneas. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 27, 2026

“His honesty helped challenge stigma, gave hope to others and reminded people that there is no shame in asking for help,” Harris said.