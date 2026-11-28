A 21-year-old woman died Friday after a car pursued by police struck another vehicle in Hednesford, Staffordshire, Staffordshire Police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The woman was riding in the front seat of a Seat Ibiza when it hit a Vauxhall Astra on Rugeley Road just after 11pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old man from the Walsall area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The woman has not been named. It was not immediately clear whether the man was driving the Seat or whether he has been charged, released or bailed, which force's patrol car started the pursuit, or how long the chase lasted.

Staffordshire Police called it a short pursuit involving a police vehicle and the Seat in a Saturday statement.

Rugeley Road was cordoned off after the collision, but it has since reopened to traffic. The single-carriageway A-road runs east of Hednesford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service transported two other people to hospital from the scene. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Both cars were driven by members of the public, and the Astra driver is assisting police inquiries.

Staffordshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because officers had been active before the crash. Referrals are standard practice when deaths are linked to police action.

The IOPC said it is examining the involvement of West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police. Police alerted the watchdog, which began an independent investigation just after midnight on Saturday and sent investigators to gather evidence at the scene.

An IOPC spokesperson said the watchdog understood that a patrol car started chasing the Seat after it failed to stop for police in Hednesford. The spokesperson said the Seat was believed to have been driven with cloned number plates.

"During the pursuit, the Seat crashed and collided with a Vauxhall Astra," the spokesperson said. The IOPC said its inquiry would examine what police did before the fatal crash.

Staffordshire Police said specially trained officers are supporting the woman's next of kin, who have been informed. The IOPC said it would contact her family to offer condolences and explain its role.

Police are seeking witnesses. "We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or those who saw the vehicles in the lead up to the collision," a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said.

The force asked anyone with information to quote incident 893 of 27 November when contacting it by phone on 101 or through its website. Collision investigators can also be reached directly at [email protected], police said.