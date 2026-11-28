NC State hit 10 of 15 3-pointers to defeat Kansas State 85-70 on Friday night in the teams' Fort Myers Tip-Off opener in Florida.

Kansas State had closed within 58-56 with 1:11 to play in the third quarter, completing an 11-3 run. NC State scored the next 11 points. Kansas State called timeout with 8:03 left, trailing 69-56.

In her first game back, Zoe Brooks came off the bench to score nine points. She also passed to Khamil Pierre for a basket that beat the third-quarter horn, Yahoo Sports reported.

"For us to hit 10 out of 15 threes is a heck of a night," NC State coach Wes Moore said.

Entering the game, NC State's 3-point shooting rate was 31.6%, according to 247Sports. On Friday, NC State made a season-best 55.4% of its field-goal attempts.

The victory moved NC State to 7-1, while the Wildcats fell to 6-2.

Qadence Samuels scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers, both career highs. Before the break, she played all 20 minutes and contributed 17 points to NC State's 43-point total.

"I thought Qadence Samuels in the first half really kept us in the game," Moore said. "She hit some very big shots for us."

Pierre led all scorers with 23 points. Desiree Wooten added 21. NC State said it had not had three players reach 20 points in a game since facing Virginia Tech in 2021.

Kansas State relied mostly on a zone defense. "We just did not feel like this is a good matchup at all, man-to-man," Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said.

"Let's give NC State credit for moving the ball quickly, moving the ball to the right people, and then hitting shots when they did," Mittie said.

Of NC State's 31 made baskets, 19 came with an assist. Kansas State committed 16 turnovers, with NC State holding a 14-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Taryn Sides led Kansas State with 22 points, making nine of her 14 shots. She reached 1,000 career points on a floater from the baseline at the 7:32 mark of the third quarter, becoming the 47th player in program history to reach the milestone.

"We knew this would be a tough game, especially [Taryn] Sides, we didn't really have an answer for her," Moore said. "She shot the heck out of it."

"I know she wishes it was in a win, but I thought she played extremely well tonight," Mittie said of Sides.

NC State next plays No. 9/7 LSU at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ION. Kansas State faces Villanova (3-4) in its tournament finale at 6 p.m. Central that day, also on ION.