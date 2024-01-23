Nikki Haley, the Republican presidential candidate, has publicly questioned former President Donald Trump's mental health after he frequently confused her with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a recent campaign address. She prompted a debate over the former president's psychological well-being and raised questions about his ability to be elected as a leader again.

The confusion arose during a Trump rally in New Hampshire when he claimed Haley was in charge of Capitol security on January 6, 2021, when a violent mob of his supporters stormed the building. Trump's allegation was factually wrong, as Haley was not in office at the time, prompting a public outpouring of confusion, reports ABC News.

During her campaign appearance in Keene, New Hampshire, Haley raised her concerns about Trump's mental fitness to serve as president. She underlined that the responsibilities of the presidency necessitate a leader who is psychologically competent for the position. "Last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6 better. I wasn’t even in DC on January 6. I wasn’t in office then."

Haley said, "They’re saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiples times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t."

This episode fuels Haley's persistent call for "mental competency tests" for elder leaders, including Trump and Biden. In a Fox News interview, she distinguished between her call for competency assessments and the issue with President Biden, highlighting the significance of having leaders who are on top of their game.

Trump's assertion that Pelosi was in charge of Capitol security was not only false but also refuted by a special House committee examining the January 6 attack, per CNN. Despite the fact-checking, Trump's senior campaign strategist, Chris LaCivita, called the difference between Haley and Pelosi "a distinction without a difference."

The age factor has also come into play, with Haley emphasizing the age difference between herself (52), Trump (77), and President Biden (81). She has been outspoken in her support for term limits and mental fitness testing for legislators over the age of 75.

Nikki Haley criticized Donald Trump's mental fitness for the first time on Saturday, a day after he accused her of failing to provide proper security during the Capitol attack. “I wasn’t in D.C. on Jan. 6,” she said. "I had nothing to do with the Capitol." https://t.co/CJ8zWnKNPg pic.twitter.com/1ZWgRvNv4v — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2024

While Trump, the current GOP front-runner, maintains his position and proclaims his cognitive ability, Haley's concerns have resonated with both supporters and critics. Trump's counterargument at a Manchester rally, in which he claimed to have aced a cognitive test a few months ago, may not be sufficient to allay Haley's concerns.

