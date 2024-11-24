Donald Trump Couldn't Stop Talking About One Feature of Barron's All the Time in Interviews

President-elect Donald Trump is in awe of his son, Barron Trump, who is also the youngest member of the Trump family. Despite maintaining a low profile, Barron's towering height has become the talk of the town as the twice-impeached President refused to cease mentioning his growing son's exceptional height and his increasing interest in athletics. According to The Palm Beach Post, Barron is 6 feet 7 inches tall, and it seems like the real estate mogul loved talking about the same in various interviews and public appearances.

Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Drago)

During an hour-long interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023, Donald spoke proudly about his son, describing Barron as a 'very good athlete' and emphasizing his tall stature. Donald offered a glimpse into Barron's life by emphasizing his academic accomplishments and commendable character, depicting him as a 'great young man' and a 'very good student.'

Then, while giving a caucus celebration speech in Des Moines on January 15, the next POTUS warmly reminisced about amusing anecdotes related to Barron's height, all while paying heartfelt tribute to Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs. Donald playfully credited Barron's impressive height to his late grandmother's culinary skills, teasingly suggesting, "That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food." Speaking about Knavs, insiders close to the Trump family circles disclosed that Barron was quite close to his grandparents, particularly during times of difficulty, showcasing a robust and supportive family bond.

🚨 TRUMP: “My son Barron is a beautiful boy. He’s a BIG BOY. 6 foot 9. We should make him a fighter.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/PNu8OYxNnF — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 14, 2024

On the other hand, when it comes to the youngest Trump's love for sports (as mentioned by his dad), Barron's love for soccer, particularly his admiration for the English Premier League club Arsenal, has not gone unnoticed. Young Barron was once spotted outside the White House donning the iconic Arsenal uniform. Then, in a notable event in 2018, Barron invited legendary English soccer player Wayne Rooney to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. At the time, Rooney was with MLS side DC United, and Barron had previously been a part of the club's youth ranks, showcasing his genuine passion for the beautiful game.

🇺🇸Watch this exclusive sit down interview with President @realDonaldTrump and the Moms for America Podcast. Listen as they discuss the issues that moms care about most. Like, share and visit Moms for America: https://t.co/9EOaozEs1k@TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom #Trump2024… pic.twitter.com/AzhxGzG9rr — Moms for America (@momsforamerica) November 30, 2023

Amid the Trump family's ongoing engagement with the political landscape, Barron's emergence as an athlete is unveiling a formerly private facet of his life. Whether he chooses to pursue a career in sports or follows in the footsteps of his politically active family remains to be seen, but Barron's journey is undoubtedly one to watch. He is much like Melania because she, too, has built a reputation for maintaining a discreet profile, much in contrast to her famous husband.

TRUMP ON BARRON: “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy… And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny.”



“He’ll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.”pic.twitter.com/5mIIjcZJyB — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) October 28, 2024

Beyond her roles as a former model and political enthusiast, Melania is notably devoted to her son, Barron. This maternal dedication is cited as a key reason for her preference to keep a smaller social circle and stay out of the public eye, especially amid her husband's legal affairs. As per People, her maternal protectiveness is rooted in her friendly relationship with her son.

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.