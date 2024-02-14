Here's Why '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Relationship With a New 'Woman' is 'Going Strong'

1000-Lb. Sisters star, Tammy Slaton is a beloved reality television personality known for her inspiring weight-loss journey. From battling a food addiction to achieving her desired goal of weight-loss surgery, Slaton has defied all odds! When it came to her love life, things weren’t as rosy as it was meant to be. Last year, TLC announced the passing of Slaton’s late husband Caleb Willingham.

His loss was a truly shocking matter and a heartbreaking affair for both Slaton and her galore of fans. Just after his demise, she posted a distraught video of herself on TikTok addressing the sorrow she felt. Losing a loved one is never an easy matter…But, it looks like her heart has healed and she’s ready for a new relationship or rather she’s in a new one!

Image Source: TLC

According to sources speaking to The U.S. Sun, the reality star who identifies as pansexual, is allegedly in a relationship with a woman by the name of Andrea. A source close to Slaton discussed a few more details about their love life. The alleged couple have been seeing each other since a little after Willingham’s funeral last year. Although nothing was set in stone, they began enjoying each other's company. On that note, the insider claimed that Slaton is “happier than ever” in this new season of her life. Additionally, another source confirmed that she’s “still dating the same girl.”

Since Andrea isn’t comfortable with appearing on camera and is veering away, she won’t be seen in season six of the show. However, if their relationship continues to soar on a high note, who’s to say what the future holds? Well, Slaton hasn’t commented on her rumored lover’s time on-screen nor has she addressed claims of being in a committed relationship with this supposed significant other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Nonetheless, the two don’t live that far away from each other and seemingly have no problem spending time whenever they can. Slaton currently resides in Princeton, Kentucky. Whereas, her alleged girlfriend stays about 30 miles away from Madisonville, Kentucky. For the moment, sources believe that they’re “going strong” and their future looks a little bit brighter.

Previously, Slaton was romantically linked with TikTok star, Greg Morgan almost around the same time as she met Andrea as noted by Inquisitr. Even though they “immediately hit it off” and he even “saw her a handful of times” in Kentucky, things didn’t exactly work in their favor. Speaking to the publication, Slaton revealed she called it quits with Morgan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Moving on has not been an easy road for the reality star. Willingham was indeed her soulmate who deeply loved and cherished her despite being estranged after their marriage. Hopefully, her rumored new relationship will bring her much delight and love as she begins a new journey. More information concerning Andrea and an official confirmation is impending.