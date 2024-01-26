Britney Spears recently shared a lengthy post about her eating habits and dished out details about her favorite food. Calling herself a "passionate eater," the Circus hitmaker captioned a decadent food post on Instagram, “Food is my weakness I will admit it !!!” showcasing a white chocolate brûlée from the famed New York City ice cream shop Glace by Noglu. “When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say “sit still” or ‘you are eating way too fast … please slow down,'” she alleged of her mother, Lynne. “I’m a passionate eater !!!,” she wrote.

“I do remember at lunch, though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds,” the Toxic songstress continued. While embracing the topic of her weight, she said, “I’m usually 135 on the scale … that’s my normal weight!!! Well, that’s good for me,” she wrote, adding, “I want to be 125–128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn Blaze coffee place has opened!!! Damn!!!” “I’m just saying that pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car!!! It looks absolutely amazing,” she added.

Admitting to having a sweet tooth, Spears spoke about her dessert obsessions: “I still eat the same secret hot fudge Sunday [sic] from Wendy's!!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie,” she wrote. “Yep, they still have it!!! Around dinner, I will go eat one for dinner!!!” “My ex-husband was a trainer, so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy!!! With food, I think it’s weird, though!!! Timing is important I think! the Criminal songstress said. “Sometimes when I see food commercials, I’m like Grooss,” she admitted. “But then sometimes I stop and drool!!!” “I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with… make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee,” Spears said in the notable rant. “Psss Can I Have More Please!!!”

As per The NY Post sources, in her best-selling autobiography The Woman in Me, Spears wrote that during her two years under her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship, she "ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables." The Gimme More songstress said that her father, who has been charged with abusing her for the duration of the 13-year conservatorship, had been "always" telling her that she was "fat," therefore he had put her on a "strict diet."

“Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it’s your body, your work, and your soul making the money that everyone’s living off of,” she described in her memoir. “Two years of asking for french fries and being told no. I found it so degrading.” Ironically, Spears has made her Instagram account private following her extensive confession.

