Kylie Kelce, wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Jason Kelce, has joked that her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, is becoming a cat person as a result of his relationship with global pop sensation Taylor Swift. The revelation came on a recent bonus episode of the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in which Kylie sought Travis' help in convincing her husband to accept a cuddly kitty into their household, reports Page Six.

Kylie, a cat lover, openly expressed her desire to introduce a cat into their household, only to find opposition from her husband, Jason. She took advantage of the situation by approaching Travis, who is currently dating Taylor, a known cat mom to three gorgeous feline companions—Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Travis appeared amused by the concept and asked Kylie what color cat she had in mind. “I don’t want you to send a cat,” Kylie said. “I just want you to get on my team here.”

It's no secret that the Grammy-winning singer adores cats. Taylor emphasized her obsession with feline friends in a 2019 interview with Time magazine, stating that cats "are very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life." Her three cats have not only become internet sensations, but they have also appeared in Taylor's music videos and on social media as well, winning the hearts of people all around the world, People reports.

While Travis and Taylor's romance has been making headlines since July, the current podcast banter provides light on the Kelce family's funny dynamics. Kylie's smart decision to solicit Travis's help, implying that he may have gained a newfound fondness for cats as a result of his relationship with Taylor, lends a funny twist to the unfolding story.

Pets, on the other hand, appear to be a sensitive matter in the Kelce household, as Kylie stated, "We have an agreement here. You don’t send us anything with a heartbeat." “[And if you do], the next morning there will be a full petting zoo on your front lawn.”

During a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift, made a wonderful holiday gesture, as Travis revealed in the podcast episode. Austin, dressed as Santa Claus, added a festive touch to the occasion, even delivering Travis a VHS of his favorite football movie, Little Giants, in a traditional Santa present sack. Travis complimented Austin's dedication to the holiday spirit, highlighting the good environment despite the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Christmas celebrations continued in Travis' $6 million Kansas City, Missouri, mansion, where Taylor and her family spent the rest of the day with Travis's father. According to an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail, "Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. She’s never had this happen before, and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

As the Kelce family initiates negotiations for the adoption of a new feline family member, fans can't help but find joy in Kylie and Travis' humorous conversation. It remains to be seen whether Travis can persuade his brother Jason to take on the job of cat dad, but one thing is certain: Taylor's enthusiasm for cats is creating ripples in unexpected places.

