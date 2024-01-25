Oscar rejections are unavoidable. However, The View panel did not hold back in highlighting this one as especially heinous. Barbie, the year's greatest blockbuster, was nominated for Best Picture, but Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director for this film. In addition, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera received supporting actor nominations, while Barbie star Margot Robbie was passed over for best actress. The ladies of the panel echoed the joke about the Academy Awards, acknowledging that they could have missed the movie's main message.

'THE VIEW' REACTS TO OSCAR NOMS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the nominees and who was snubbed.

Joy Behar jokingly said, "What’s interesting is that ‘Barbie,’ which is the girl movie — the only nominated is a guy." To this, Sara Haines sarcastically added, "So they understood the message." As per The Wrap, Alyssa Farah Griffin concurred and said she was 'bummed' that Gerwig, in particular, had been left out.

Griffin said, "I just think that Greta Gerwig is brilliant. She’s luckily been nominated and won before, but I think that she was taking on something so important, it does kind of feel like the message of the film was sort of missed in it." For Barbie, Ryan Gosling received an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor. But considering that the Barbie movie highlights the various feminist issues of our times, many fans have felt disappointed by the Oscar snub for its director and lead actress.

No nom for Greta Gerwig? Can that actually be true? — Stephen King

Social media was swiftly engulfed in fury over the slights. One user posted on X, "The Academy proving Barbie's thesis by snubbing Greta and Margot is the most 2024 move imaginable." Another user commented, "Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to … Ken."

A third user pointed out, "Let me see if I understand this: the Academy nominated "Barbie" for Best Picture (eight nominations total) -- a film about women being sidelined and rendered invisible in patriarchal structures -- but not the woman who directed the film." A fourth user wrote, "I’d like to thank the Academy for reminding us that no matter how much progress we think we make, the real world has always been and remains a Ken-dom."

So Ryan Gosling's nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn't nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars



pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024

Additionally, Gosling released a statement to CNN: "I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought l’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film."

I too wish Greta and Margot had been nominated because I think they are better than at least one of the people nominated in their respective categories but THIS is the snub that really stung



Dula Peep wrote the best song in Barbie and she should be an Oscar nominee

He also mentioned, "No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

