Here's How Trump Has Completely Shifted His 'Mentality' After Being Shot at Pennsylvania Rally

In the horrific shooting at the Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump was hit in his right ear. Despite his injury, he rose to his feet with blood trickling down his face. Facing the crowd he shouted "fight, fight, fight" and pumped his fist in the air. Trump's team and the Secret Service assured that he was 'fine' and quickly discharged. Reflecting on the incident, Dana Perino, co-host of The Five, discussed the fallout on Hannity. As per Fox News, Perino gushed about Trump's 'warrior president mentality'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin

During their conversation, host Sean Hannity brought up the subject of safety and security of elected officials. He asked, "How is it possible that a shooter got on the roof less than 200 yards away with a rifle and we didn't know that? How did that happen?" Perino answered, "So specifically, I do not know. I believe that the investigation will tell us that. I hope that it is much more quickly done than the JFK assassination investigation." Subsequently, she expressed, "Thank goodness President Trump has the presence of mind and the instincts to insist on the Secret Service."

She added, "He had a chance to rise up and tell everyone he was okay and to give a defiance and that warrior president mentality." Earlier in the interview, she recalled, "Last September, I was in Los Angeles and had an opportunity to co-host the Republican presidential debate there." She considered the recent tragedy against an old remark she made at the time— "The farther we get from September 11, the closer we get to September 10," and opined, "We are now living with a September 10th mentality." She explained, "Remember one of the things that happened on September 10th and then on September 11th was that law enforcement and intelligence were not talking to each other."

President Trump was just SHOT AT and he still cares about the people before himself



If this isn't a warrior mentality I don't know what is



This is the reason why he will win

He's got a new fire in him now 🔥✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/whvmUXu5ra — The Human Rebuild 🤝🏾 (@thehumanrebuild) July 13, 2024

She went on to cite several factors contributing to the uncertainty, including concerns about the open border. She stressed, "The terrifying thing to me is that we are in a very vulnerable situation," and claimed, "Whether he [Trump] wins the election or President Biden continues or if it's somebody else, we have got to get back to thinking like we did on September 11th in the afternoon, not like September 10th." Perino was alluding to the tragic 2001 terrorist attacks that claimed thousands of lives.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden denounced the assassination attempt on his Republican competitor on Sunday, announcing an inquiry into the incident. As reported by Business Standard, he said, "There is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for...as a nation." Law enforcement officials informed reporters that they have yet to determine a motive for the attack as the shooter was a registered Republican.