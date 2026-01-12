Trump Reveals The Hidden Truth About Melania’s Amazon Documentary

This weekend, Donald Trump said he has not watched the documentary about his wife, Melania Trump. Set to premiere on January 30, 2026, the president has nonetheless promoted the film as a potential hit and even included celebrity name-drops.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he has only seen “pieces” of the Amazon-funded documentary centered on Melania’s return to the White House ahead of his second inauguration. Amazon reportedly funded the film with $40 million. It promises “unprecedented access” to the first lady during the 20 days leading up to Inauguration Day in January 2025.

“I’ve seen pieces of it,” he said.

Trump went on to praise the documentary, insisting it is “incredible” and will do “very well.” He also compared it to Melania’s 2024 memoir, which he said was a No. 1 bestseller.

🎬 MELANIA, THE FILM 🎬 The camera accompanies #MelaniaTrump to meetings, trips, scheduling appointments, and family moments, revealing both the strictest protocol and the domestic intimacy surrounding a presidential transition.

Expectations are enormous, few public figures have… pic.twitter.com/Ocv7tKBAQV — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) January 9, 2026

But while he has not watched the entire film, Trump confirmed that the premiere will be held at the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center.” The 79-year-old president also assured reporters that tickets will be “very hot.”

He then went on to involve hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. According to Trump, Gretzky and his wife, Janet, personally told him that they are interested in attending the premiere. He concluded that “everybody wants tickets.”

The documentary, titled Melania, will debut in theaters before moving to Prime Video. Its trailer was released in December 2025 and opens with Melania looking into the camera and declaring, “Here we go again.”

In one moment from the trailer, Melania takes a phone call from her husband, who asks, “Did you watch it?” She responds, “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.” The exchange suggests that watching each other’s work may not be a priority in their household.

.@POTUS on the upcoming ‘Melania’ film: “I’ve seen pieces of it. It’s incredible… It seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention… Everybody wants tickets to the premiere.” pic.twitter.com/hxmzkkCBwQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026

The Melania film is directed by controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner. Multiple women accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct in 2017, which he has denied, after which he distanced himself from the industry. The film marks his comeback project. The View co-host Joy Behar said that selecting him actually “tracks.”

Beyond this controversy, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration and then reportedly met with the president. Critics have accused Bezos of using the documentary as an olive branch. Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor described the film as a lobbying expense, while Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor called the deal a $40 million “bribe” for White House propaganda.

Amazon, meanwhile, has said it licensed the project because it believes customers will enjoy it.