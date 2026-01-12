2026 New Year Giveaway
“I Can’t Grab Her”— Trump Jokes About Karoline Leavitt During “Rough” Turbulence Abroad Air Force One

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 11:05 AM ET

Trump riffs as Air Force One hits bumps.

Donald Trump addressing reporters on Air Force One during a turbulent flight in January 2026
Donald Trump addressing reporters on Air Force One during a turbulent flight in January 2026 | Image via YouTube/The White House

Air Force One hadn’t properly hit turbulence yet when Donald Trump warned the reporters on board that it was coming. “It’s going to be very rough in about 10 minutes,” the president told reporters on Saturday, January 11, 2026. The turbulence forecast predictably set the tone for an anything-goes session with the press. Then things got rough in more ways than one.

Apparently, because of “very, very rough” air ahead, Trump told everyone they would need to move quickly. Then the plane began to jostle, so he joked about the lack of handholds. He said he needed “something to grab,” and that he wasn’t going to grab his Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. It was definitely not something anyone expected him to say.

But soon, this fun-and-games mood shifted.

Trump was repeatedly asked about Iran, where many are afraid of the situation escalating.

That’s when he said Tehran was “starting to” cross some lines and that Iranian leaders “rule through violence.” That, according to him, is why the U.S. military was thinking of “very strong options.” When asked to outline those options, Trump sarcastically asked whether reporters would soon want details on “what angle” the U.S. might strike.

Then, of course, CNN was targeted as Trump interrupted one of their reporters. He accused the network of spreading “fake news” and said that the journalist should identify herself as being from CNN rather than the White House pool.

The turbulence metaphor kept writing itself even after that, though. The conversation bounced from Iran to Venezuela, Cuba, and oil. Trump claimed Venezuela was “working out well,” as an oil shipment worth more than $4 billion was coming.

He then said how unimpressed he had been with Exxon “playing too cute.” Greenland couldn’t be far behind, could it? When Trump was asked whether the U.S. was still considering action there, he warned that if the U.S. didn’t “take Greenland,” Russia or China would. After dismissing concerns about NATO, he insisted he had “saved” the alliance.

The 79-year-old then mocked Greenland’s defenses as “two dog sleds.”

Back inside the cabin, Trump fielded questions about ICE, law enforcement immunity, border security, and crime statistics. Most likely, to make sense of the situation, he kept blaming former President Joe Biden for all the chaos. He claimed crime numbers were now the best in decades and that the U.S. border is “totally secure.”

Near the end, he warned all to “be careful,” with “a lot of bumps” ahead. Do you think he was being literal?

