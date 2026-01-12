Should Donald Trump Go After Cuba and Iran Next? This Loyalist Think ‘Yes’

Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump‘s biggest loyalists, has delivered a bold threat to Iran. On Sunday, the senator also came in full support of the POTUS’s warning to Cuba. Then, he followed up with a warning of his own, but directed it initially towards Iran. Graham has told Trump to take some brutal action against the nation amid the crackdown on anti-Khamenei protestors.

On Sunday, during his appearance on Fox News, Lindsey Graham called Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “modern-day Hitler,” and a “religious Nazi.” Speaking with Maria Bartiromo, the South Carolina senator urged that Donald Trump should kill the Iranian leader.

“If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people,” Graham said, adding, “You gotta end this.” The Trump ally predicted that if the POTUS made such a move, he would not only “embolden” those protesting but also create peace in the Middle East.

The people of Iran are standing up to tyranny, and their fight for freedom is gaining momentum. President @realDonaldTrump stands with them and unlike past administrations, he will not turn his back. Make Iran Great Again. pic.twitter.com/RYIQpqvzeE — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2026

According to Graham, killing the Supreme Leader will mean an end to “state-sponsored terrorism” from Hamas and Hezbollah, which could even lead to peace negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Graham continued, “I have faith in you Mr. President, I have trust in you. You are the Ronald Reagan-plus of our time. End this, end this well. Stand with the people, Mr. President. Let them know you’re going to kill their oppressors.”

His comments came after Trump himself warned Iran after the nation killed over 500 protesters, as reported. The POTUS warned that the nation is close to crossing a “red line.”

“The military’s looking at it. We’re looking at some very strong options; we’ll make a determination,” he said. Meanwhile, Trump has also made another threat to Cuba, which was also backed by Graham.

On Sunday, the POTUS wrote on Truth Social that the Latin American nation should “make a deal before it’s too late.” He added, “Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!”

My advice to the commies running Cuba and oppressing its people: Call Maduro and ask him what to do…If you can get through, that is. If I were you, I’d be looking for a new place to live. pic.twitter.com/i4U50O5DV8 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2026

“Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week’s U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will.”

He added, “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

On X, Graham echoed, “My advice to the commies running Cuba and oppressing its people: Call Maduro and ask him what to do…if you can get through, that is. If I were you, I’d be looking for a new place to live.”