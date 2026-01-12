2026 New Year Giveaway
“Two Dog Sleds”—Donald Trump Mocks Greenland’s Defense as He Confirms He Wants Greenland

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 10:41 AM ET

Trump wants to acquire Greenland for strategic security.

Donald Trump's new remark on Greenland
Donald Trump doesn’t care if acquiring Greenland affects NATO. (Image Source: Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons; Markus Trienke/Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks on Greenland have been causing a stir globally. Earlier, he said he needed Greenland for military security. Recently, he mocked the Arctic island for its limited defense system.

Trump spoke to the reporters on Air Force One about Greenland. When asked if he had made a move, he said, “I haven’t done that. Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over. Basically, their defense is two dog sleds.

You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.” He wants to acquire Greenland before Russia and China make a move.


Both countries have submarines and destroyers compared to Greenland. Therefore, Trump hinted that Greenland needs the US more. He further added that he does not want to lease Greenland but acquire it for the long term. His goals are to acquire Danish territory.

He said, “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”

In the video from Air Force One, Karoline Leavitt is in the background smiling after Trump mocked Greenland’s defense. So far, Greenland’s leadership has rejected Trump’s calls and advances. The prime minister confirmed they have no plans to become a part of the US.

They will remain a self-governed Danish territory, letting Greenlandic people decide the future. Moreover, Greenland is backed by European leaders and NATO, who will come together to protect the island.

Meanwhile, NATO Chief Gunther Fehlinger threatened Trump with a warning not to go after Greenland. His video saying, “If you take it, we take every single base of the Americans from Aviano to Ramstein, from Romania, to all the other military bases will be confiscated, and you will lose it, and the whole position of American power since World War II, if you take Greenland, you have to leave,” went viral.

He warned that the US military bases in Europe will be confiscated if he makes a move on Greenland. NATO will end any alliance with the US since any action against Greenland will be against NATO.

