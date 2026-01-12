2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Donald Trump Threatens to Strike Iran Soon, Ayatollah Claims to be Ready

Published on: January 12, 2026 at 11:22 AM ET

Over 500 people have been killed by Ayatollah’s ruthless security forces.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran
Donald Trump said, “We may have to act before a meeting. The military is looking at it.” (Image Source: Michael Vadon/ Wikimedia Commons)

Donald Trump is ready to strike Iran at the earliest if needed. He may use the current situation with Ayatollah security forces killing and arresting protestors in Iran as an excuse for him to act using heavy military power. Apart from “strong options,” Trump mentioned how he can ask Elon Musk for help in restoring the internet in Iran.

The Ayatollah government ordered a crackdown on civilians who were protesting after high inflation and the collapse of the currency. This led to more than 500 deaths and over 11,000 arrests.

According to the viral videos, there were several body bags, flames in the streets, and buildings on fire. It has been a three-week protest at 585 reported locations. Children and young people have been killed in the protest.

There was nationwide chaos. In an effort to restore peace in Tehran, Trump threatened to use military force. He also added that Tehran had asked Trump to allow some time for diplomacy. Iran also used back channels to ensure the U.S. president did not choose to strike. However, according to Trump, that may be too late. He said, “We may have to act before a meeting. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options.”

Trump explained that Iran’s leader wanted to negotiate. Meanwhile, Trump’s threat to Iran has led to more unrest. If the U.S. strikes Iran, it will retaliate by striking at the American military. Tehran’s foreign minister claimed they do not want a war but are ready for it, “We will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”


In addition, Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mocked Trump by posting a cartoon of Trump’s crumbling statue as a strong message. He captions the sarcophagus tattoo with, “Let that fellow who sits there with arrogance and pride, judging the whole world, also know that the tyrants and the arrogant of this world were overthrown when they were at the height of their pride; he too will be overthrown.”

Apart from hunting down and arresting protestors, the government also retaliated in Iran with pro-regime protests. Some of the protestors chanted “Death to America,” as confirmed by state media. Globally, Trump has been criticized for unleashing threats on Iran as he’s interfering in their domestic disputes.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *