Donald Trump Threatens to Strike Iran Soon, Ayatollah Claims to be Ready

Donald Trump is ready to strike Iran at the earliest if needed. He may use the current situation with Ayatollah security forces killing and arresting protestors in Iran as an excuse for him to act using heavy military power. Apart from “strong options,” Trump mentioned how he can ask Elon Musk for help in restoring the internet in Iran.

The Ayatollah government ordered a crackdown on civilians who were protesting after high inflation and the collapse of the currency. This led to more than 500 deaths and over 11,000 arrests.

Trump briefed on military strike options against Iran as protesters die by the hundreds US weighing cyber attacks, Starlink support, and kinetic strikes on IRGC targets Tuesday meeting to finalize response options No boots on the ground, but Tehran may face fire from above

According to the viral videos, there were several body bags, flames in the streets, and buildings on fire. It has been a three-week protest at 585 reported locations. Children and young people have been killed in the protest.

There was nationwide chaos. In an effort to restore peace in Tehran, Trump threatened to use military force. He also added that Tehran had asked Trump to allow some time for diplomacy. Iran also used back channels to ensure the U.S. president did not choose to strike. However, according to Trump, that may be too late. He said, “We may have to act before a meeting. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options.”

Trump explained that Iran’s leader wanted to negotiate. Meanwhile, Trump’s threat to Iran has led to more unrest. If the U.S. strikes Iran, it will retaliate by striking at the American military. Tehran’s foreign minister claimed they do not want a war but are ready for it, “We will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Iran has now put a target on the backs of U.S military troops after Trump went on Truth social and announced that the U.S is locked and loaded and ready to protect protesters in Iran without any context at all. He's going to get us in a war with Iran! He's no Peace President!



In addition, Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mocked Trump by posting a cartoon of Trump’s crumbling statue as a strong message. He captions the sarcophagus tattoo with, “Let that fellow who sits there with arrogance and pride, judging the whole world, also know that the tyrants and the arrogant of this world were overthrown when they were at the height of their pride; he too will be overthrown.”

Apart from hunting down and arresting protestors, the government also retaliated in Iran with pro-regime protests. Some of the protestors chanted “Death to America,” as confirmed by state media. Globally, Trump has been criticized for unleashing threats on Iran as he’s interfering in their domestic disputes.