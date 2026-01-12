“Now I Want That Shirt”—Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump and ICE Once Again, Fans Worry About His Late Night Show

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about violence.

Popular media personality Jimmy Kimmel appeared on his ABC late‑night show to respond to the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37‑year‑old mother of three who was shot inside her car during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

Reports and video footage indicate she was in her car and attempted to leave the area when approached by three agents, and she was shot through her windshield.

Old Dominion University President Brian Hemphill described Good, who graduated in 2020 with an English degree, as kind. Good’s mother told the Star Tribune that her daughter was not involved in any ICE‑related protests.

The incident provoked widespread outrage and turmoil as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned ICE agents, who have drawn headlines for controversial enforcement actions since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025.

“At ICE, get the f–k out of Minneapolis,” Frey said, a remark that went viral and resonated with critics of federal immigration policy.

Kimmel addressed the incident on his show, using it as a platform to satirize Trump and criticize federal immigration enforcement. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz echoed these sentiments, reiterating his ongoing opposition to the federal administration’s response to the fatal shooting and the surge in ICE activity.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, Kimmel highlighted a comment by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey by presenting related merchandise at the opening of his show that featured the same message directed at ICE and the Trump administration.

Holding up the shirt to cheers from the audience, the host said, “That is a shirt I want to see.” He then added, “To ICE, get the f–k out of Minneapolis. Get the f–k out of all of these cities.”

Many viewers praised Kimmel for denouncing federal actions, expressing interest in the shirt and commending Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s bold statements. Some were surprised to see the veteran host discuss ICE and federal immigration policy so bluntly.

“Now I want that shirt,” one Kimmel supporter posted on Instagram. Another commented, “I am shocked they’re still letting him speak his mind on TV.”

Some questioned whether his remarks might put the show in trouble once again. “Jimmy, you just got back on the air, what are you doing?” one user wrote on X.

The political differences between Kimmel and Donald Trump have become a recurring subject on the show, with Kimmel repeatedly mocking GOP policies and critiquing Trump‑aligned officials.

The star, who hosted the Oscars for the fourth time, has been at the center of controversy since Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel Live! to be canceled after Kimmel criticized conservative figures and Trump allies.

In September 2025, after controversial remarks about the death of right‑wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot in Utah, the show was briefly suspended. Five days after the suspension, on September 22, ABC announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which resumed airing on September 23.

During this same period, Trump publicly expressed his dislike for all the Late Night Show hosts, saying in an interview, “Colbert has no talent. Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.”

Throughout this period, from mocking Trump on his show for appointing several well-known MAGA celebrities as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood to condemning his immigration, gender, and tariff polices, Jimmy Kimmel has continued his sharp attacks on Trump and senior officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who heads ICE.

In August 2025 and amidst the hot buzz of Kimmel’s professional collapse, the 57-year-old revealed on Sarah Silverman’s podcast that he might consider using his Italian citizenship to leave the U.S, after Trump’s public warning to him.