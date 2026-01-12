“Did He Soil Himself?” Viewers Mocked Donald Trump After Hearing a ‘Nasty’ Sound

An unexpected moment from Donald Trump’s White House meeting with oil and gas executives has gone viral. Trump was seated in the middle, surrounded by executives who were discussing plans involving 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela.

Viewers heard a loud sound during the live broadcast that was hard to ignore. However, everyone present appeared to ignore it and continued the meeting as if nothing had happened. Many viewers expected Trump to acknowledge the sound, but he did not react or pause.

He continued delivering his remarks without addressing the noise. As a result, viewers began mocking him with a long-running joke. One viewer posted on Threads, “What was that sound?? Did he s— himself?? Seriously!” Another joked, “That’s a fart!!”

BREAKING: A top oil company executive says Donald Trump “smelled like rotten roast beef” during his big White House meeting on Venezuela, he farted audibly no less than a dozen times, and he kept getting up to look at and compliment the nonexistent ballroom like he’s senile. pic.twitter.com/Wo6RbTAK62 — Michael Ronaldo (@EhieyemRonaldo) January 11, 2026

Since Trump has been suspected to be wearing diapers and a catheter due to a bulge in his pants, another user added, “He doesn’t miss a beat. Hopefully the diaper got it all.”

This led to everyone pointing out the remarks during the Stormy Daniels trials. Lawyer and Journalist Sunny Hostin had mocked Trump “farting up a storm in court.” Then came Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue about Trump passing gas, adding to the stinking humor. Kimmel never leaves a chance to bash Trump, being his long-term critic. Recently, he slammed the administration and ICE over the Minnesota shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)



​This time, the loud sound is believed to have come from a chair moving on the tiled floor. The strange loud sound was from the chair’s leg hitting the floor at an angle. A different video angle showed it showing Doug Burgum moving his chair at the same time. That proves the squeaky loud noise is from the chair, not Trump, explaining his lack of reaction.

However, the real explanation did not prevent the viewers from cracking jokes, adding more fuel to the rumors. Netizens had a field day with the fart jokes. Maybe Trump’s reaction to the sound could have prevented this mockery, but silence after the loud noise didn’t help. Hashtags like #YouHaveTheRightToBeSilentButDeadly and #OdorInTheCourt went viral.

Netizens also have nicknames such as “Old Diaper Don” for Trump. In the middle of the meeting, Trump also got up to admire his Ballroom, receiving criticism from many. Several people called out his behavior to be senile and childish.