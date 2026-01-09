Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Trump Administration Over Minneapolis ICE Shooting Response In Somber Late Night Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel is brave enough to be back at slamming the Trump administration. This time, for the fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman, Renee Nicole Good, at the hands of an ICE agent under the excuse of “self-defense.”

The talk show host opened the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a somber monologue, admitting it was one of those nights when finding humor felt difficult. He went on to criticize the Trump administration for turning a blind eye to the serious issues currently unfolding, in reference to the recent tragedies.

“You know, terrible things happen every day. Sad things happen, tragedies, cruelty, injustice, etc. And in most situations, it’s just a bad part of life. But what do you do when something terrible happens and a big group of people, including those who are running our country, tells you it didn’t?” Kimmel asked.

“They tell you you’re not seeing what you clearly see. Are you supposed to just accept it and move on? Go about your day? What do we do? It’s important for us to know what happened and what is happening because if we don’t, it’s definitely going to happen again,” he stated.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert responded after a 37-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head by a masked ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. Watch: https://t.co/V4V58a2SLx pic.twitter.com/ifjFkZPNQh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 8, 2026

Kimmel also said there is no “baseline of decency,” hoping those days are not forever gone. He urged people to see the Minneapolis ICE shooting video to understand the reality.

He further played the video of Karoline Leavitt and Kristi Noem accusing Good of being anti-ICE and claiming the shooting was a response to an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Adam Schiff: Renee Nicole Good was just an everyday mom who wasn’t involved in protesting and happened to find herself “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” New York Post: Good was an “ICE Watch” “warrior” who trained to resist feds. No one is going to outdo Schiff on lies… pic.twitter.com/7h7fAek7s9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026



However, that was a lie, according to a witness who said the officer was standing after he bumped into the vehicle, chasing and firing shots at the woman. The video of the encounter had gone viral, so Kimmel said anyone could tell she was just trying to get away from masked men who were yelling at her.

Kimmel said, “How stupid do you think we are? That’s not just an insult to Renee Good; that’s an insult to every law enforcement officer everywhere.” The host also slammed JD Vance for his brick analogy, claiming the woman was a part of a left-wing network.

Additionally, Kimmel addressed the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, who were murdered by their son. He said at such a time people either expects their leader to say something nice or say nothing at all.

However, in-case of Trump, the President proceeded to insult the deceased, claiming Rob Reiner was suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”