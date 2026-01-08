Minneapolis Witness Reveals Harrowing Details About ICE Agent Who Shot a Woman Dead

ICE, in a brutal attempt to stop a woman from driving away in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, shot her through the windows of her car. She died on the spot. A witness, Emily Heller, has now shared the details of the shooting in a CNN interview.

The video of her yelling at ICE agents went viral after they shot her neighbor, Renee Nicole Good. Heller disclosed that Good was shot in the face by the ICE agent and was not even given emergency medical attention.

Over two thousand federal officers were deployed for raids in Minneapolis due to the reports of welfare fraud by the Somali community. The shooting of Good was claimed to be self-defense, according to Donald Trump, saying he was lucky to be alive. Moreover, Kristi Noem stated the ICE agent was given hospital treatment as he was injured after Good weaponized her car against the officer.

“(ICE agents) seemed like children. They seemed like untrained people.” Emily Heller, who lives on the street where an ICE agent shot and killed a Minneapolis woman in her car, tells Erin Burnett what she witnessed. pic.twitter.com/NjmZU8P9lY — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) January 8, 2026



However, Heller, who saw the whole incident, revealed these claims aren’t true. She added that the officer was fine and standing up after bumping into the car. He kept chasing Good and shooting at her. Before the agents shot her, they were asking her to move her vehicle, and they even tried to open the door of her car. It was a one-way street with Good’s vehicle and 6-7 ICE SUVs.

She further added, “They seemed like children. They seem like untrained people. And so that agent was obviously spooked because he had just killed someone, and it was very obvious to everyone who had witnessed it all that she would not make it.”

​Other agents helped him get into the car, and they all left. Good could have gotten medical attention sooner, but the ICE agents prevented that, saying they have their own medical administrator.

ICE shot and killed our neighbor in south minneapolis. She was legally observing and trying to leave. She was only 37, her name was Renee Good. Thousands of us mourned her at tonight’s vigil. ICE out of Minneapolis and Minnesota now. pic.twitter.com/30vkAm8pHa — Aurin Chowdhury Council Member W12 (@aurinmpls) January 8, 2026

However, medical help and an ambulance were delayed by at least 15 minutes. When they reached the scene, ICE vehicles prevented them from reaching Good, so they had to carry her by her limbs.

Heller further stated her life is forever changed after witnessing this horrific incident. She only did the interview to ensure everyone knows that it was not self-defense. After seeing such a harrowing death of her neighbor, Heller was in complete shock but still holding up so that people wouldn’t believe the false narrative of agents shooting in self-defense. Heller is directly refuting the claims of the government.

The community is grieving Good’s death, carrying out a vigil for her. Good’s mother revealed to the Minnesota Star Tribune how kind and affectionate she was, “She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”