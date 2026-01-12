Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about violence.

Could there be another war soon? Fears of World War III are growing as global political shifts, increased nuclear tensions, and uncertain alliances cause concern. This has increased after the 2026 Doomsday Clock reading is set to be revealed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 27, 2025.

The symbolic clock measures how close humanity is to catastrophe. In 2025, it was set at 89 seconds to midnight, which is the closest in its 78-year history.

The clock setting will be announced during a live press conference. It reflects growing concerns over nuclear weapons, climate change, and emerging technologies. Some experts from the Bulletin have warned that the expiration of the last nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia could lead to issues in the future.

While these issues may not appear significant to some, expiring arms control agreements, expanding nuclear arsenals, and rising geopolitical tensions are increasing the risks of a major global crisis. According to the BBC, Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board, said this situation could serve as a serious “warning for world leaders.”

According to The Mirror U.S., China is also rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities. In 1964, it became the world’s fifth nuclear-weapon state, formally recognized under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT). The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists states that China has produced about 600 nuclear warheads.

Russia and the United States together hold 90 percent of global nuclear weapons. Countries such as India, Pakistan, and Israel are also expanding their warhead capabilities. The United States alone cannot handle the aftermath of any future disaster.

Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela has overthrown President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, 2025. Venezuela lost Moscow and Beijing as key oil and geopolitical allies in the Western Hemisphere. Iran’s internal turmoil also limits its ability to project power regionally.

Venezuela is in jeopardy, with thousands fleeing and massive inflation. The loss of Maduro and growing anxiety in Cuba signal volatility. Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed a global shift in allies has reshaped diplomacy. China and Russia, longtime backers of Iran and Venezuela, remain isolated as both countries have lost their grip on power.

North Korea’s continued missile testing and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia increase global risk. Scientists warn that any escalation could have catastrophic consequences. Uncertainty remains high, emphasizing the urgent need for responsible leadership and international cooperation to prevent war in the future.

Donald Trump could also eye capturing Greenland as the next target in another abrupt surprise operation, which could affect NATO. Both Maduro and Trump have been accused of running their countries in an authoritarian style of leadership, which has been criticized by modern-day citizens in both nations.

Their leadership styles have previously been compared to Adolf Hitler, whom the historian and biographer Ian Kershaw described as “the embodiment of modern political evil.”

Hitler’s Nazi era rule was marked by directive and order-oriented principles, which were followed by autocratic hegemony, charisma and toxic methodologies. He was a leader who deemed himself to be beyond the lawmakers who wanted to redeem Germany in his own way.