Former FBI Agent Profiles Trump Having 'Mommy Issues' During His Interview with Musk

Former president Donald Trump indulged in an open discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on X spaces recently. The GOP nominee touched on various topics and one of them was about rival Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. This time, he complimented her appearance and made comparisons to his wife Melania for a few minutes, "But I saw a picture of her on Time Magazine today, she looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live," Trump said. "It was a drawing. And actually, she looked very much like a great first lady: Melania." However, former FBI agent Asha Rangappa did not appear shocked by the Republican leader's comments; instead, she referred to them as "mommy issues" and criticized Trump for being intimidated by 'powerful' women.

"Some quick profiling: Trump actually recognizes and is slightly scared of — and in a weird way, craves the approval of — strong, intelligent women. HRC, Pelosi…some Mommy issues going on there," Rangappa wrote on X. "I Knew it. His brain is short-circuiting because she is attractive and formidable. lol he is toast," she added. "So strong women who challenge him (literally, in the polls) and are attractive is like," the former FBI agent further stated.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangappa also claimed that Trump equates attractive women with being 'dumb or weak' so he can 'sexualize and exploit and dismiss.' In 2018 Politico Magazine published a lengthy piece titled - Donald Trump’s Mommy Issues. Deep details of Trump's strained connection with his mother were revealed in the essay, author Peter Lovenheim stated in the article that the billionaire tycoon dealt with 'abandonment' and 'attachment' issues from a young age.

Two prevalent psychological problems emerged from the researched piece about Trump's mother's extended illness: "either an individual develops 'attachment anxiety, leading them as adults to crave intimacy, but having difficulty seeking reassurance - or they have attachment avoidance, whereas adults, they generally distrust others and convince themselves they don't need close relationships."

Lovenheim claimed at the time that Trump was exhibiting classic symptoms of attachment avoidance, citing the former president's boasting of his sex life, his numerous marriages, and his lack of close friends as evidence of his sense of self-reliance and incapacity to admit self-doubt. He also referenced Trump's numerous complimentary remarks about his mother over the years, characterizing her as "fantastic," "tremendous," "very warm," and "very loving," but offered no early childhood memories to bolster those claims.

During his second annual Obama Foundation event the same year, former president Barack Obama stated that the US is not making progress because "we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, and mommy issues." The fact that the statement was made just a few months after the scathing piece led many attendees and media members to interpret it as a jab at Trump's behavioral tendencies.