Zelenskyy to Meet Trump in Florida Over Ukraine Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, bringing Ukraine’s war strategy directly to the U.S. president ahead of the New Year.

Zelenskyy took to X to share the news of the high-stakes meeting. “We are not losing a single day,” he began his message. The Ukrainian president knows how urgent and critical it is to move swiftly. He continued, “We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future.” He then ended the message on a hopeful note, writing, “A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

The Hill reports that while Zelenskyy could not predict whether the meeting with Trump would lead to a solid deal, he did say that the new 20-point peace plan was “90%” ready. Their assignment was merely to “bring it to 100%.” He also said that “Every meeting and every conversation brings us closer to the desired result.”

The meeting follows a burst of quiet diplomacy that Zelenskyy says produced draft documents now close to completion. He described them as unfinished, with “sensitive issues” still open, but said the talks had moved faster than expected.

Those discussions involved Trump allies Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been acting as intermediaries in recent weeks. Zelenskyy said the focus has shifted away from trading land for peace.

Under Ukraine’s latest proposal, Russia would be required to withdraw from Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Ukraine, in turn, would establish a demilitarised zone in parts of Donetsk. Zelenskyy framed the idea as a safeguard, not a compromise.

It is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today with President Trump’s envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American… pic.twitter.com/kCmrNOaQBQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025

“Security guarantees come first,” he said, arguing that past efforts failed because they tried to settle borders before preventing future attacks. Reconstruction funding is also built into the framework.

Moscow has not embraced the proposal. Kremlin officials said they are studying it, while restating long-standing demands. Vladimir Putin reiterated last week that Ukraine must pull back from Donetsk and Luhansk and abandon NATO ambitions.

Russian state media dismissed the plan outright. Pro-Kremlin commentators questioned whether any Western government would enforce security guarantees if fighting resumed.

I had a call with Prime Minister of Canada @MarkJCarney. It was a very good conversation, and I appreciate it. I updated the Prime Minister on the status of our diplomatic efforts with the United States, as well as the first documents that can be assumed to be ready. We are also… pic.twitter.com/5k3WFX9eCG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2025

The Hill reported that Zelenskyy’s push for a face-to-face meeting with Trump reflects pressure on Kyiv to show diplomatic momentum as the war grinds on. That pressure has intensified alongside continued strikes on energy infrastructure on both sides.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces are dealing with equipment shortages and manpower strain. The group said those conditions may explain why Moscow is reviewing proposals it would previously have ignored.

Trump has not outlined what he expects from Sunday’s meeting. ABC7 and UPI reported that the talks are expected to center on long-term security arrangements rather than an immediate ceasefire. Trump has repeatedly said he wants to “end the war,” without detailing how.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is trying to move quickly, with European allies watching closely and winter energy risks growing by the week.

Fighting, meanwhile, has not slowed. Ukrainian officials continue to warn of further Russian strikes on power infrastructure.

The Florida meeting will not settle the war. Zelenskyy has acknowledged that. Still, he said timing matters. “A lot can be decided before the New Year,” he said.