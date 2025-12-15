Mass Desertions Rock Russian Army – Raises Alarms About Putin’s War Effort

More than three years after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, reports of Russian troops deserting their units and abandoning the frontlines in the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led nation are circulating.

While the Putin administration’s practice of concealing military information makes it difficult to specify the number of soldiers who have deserted their units, multiple sources estimate the figures are significant.

Earlier this year, a United Nations report revealed that more than 50,000 Russian soldiers have deserted the army since 2022. The report mentioned that the number represented nearly 10% of troops deployed in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. It also highlighted how the practice became “one of the main avenues for those seeking to avoid participating in the war.”

Russian desertion is exploding. The Times reports internal Russian documents showing 70,000 soldiers will desert in 2025 – six times more than in Jan 2024. Soldier Nikolai: “I was involved in this atrocity, and I won’t be able to wash myself clean for the rest of my life.” 1/ pic.twitter.com/zjXLnMQeSF — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) December 10, 2025



According to The Daily Digest, a United24 report showcased similar estimates. The report cited Frontelligence Insight (via leaked Russian Defense Ministry slides), noting that approximately 50,554 Russian troops had either deserted or been absent without leave between February 2022 and December 2024.

While the majority of the desertion cases involve lone soldiers throwing in the towel, Newsweek reported a fall 2024 incident when an entire regiment of 1,000 soldiers stationed in Volgograd reportedly deserted the 20th Guards Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

The outlet also reported that the number of Russian soldiers leaving their units reached a new high by July 2024, with sources reporting desertion numbers to be as high as 18,000. These numbers went on to surge even further by December 2024, with the Ukrainian General Staff reporting the figure of Russian losses to be as high as 782,510 on December 27, 2024.

The official figures for how many Russian soldiers lost their lives in the conflict remain unknown. However, Newsweek noted more than 720,000 were possibly dead or wounded based on estimations provided by Ukrainian authorities.

Unrest in Russian military as desertion numbers soar Deceived and ashamed Russian troops abandon the front pic.twitter.com/28jA2SSeH2 — Arif Sagmen (@sagmen_arif) December 15, 2025



While the number of desertions by December 2024 also showed a significant increase, it is hardly surprising that soldiers were finally giving up after three years of relentless conflict, exhaustion, and declining morale.

In September 2024, the New York Times reported that the exact numbers of Russian deserters will mostly remain under wraps as commanders are refraining from informing their superiors about troops who have left without official resignation.

Despite running the risk of facing a criminal case, especially in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization decree, soldiers who left the Russian Armed Forces reportedly found shelter in other countries and stayed away from the limelight.

So while Ukraine battles on, Russian forces appear to be facing growing internal fractures. Although Putin has mostly enjoyed significant popularity for as long as he has been in power, several voices amongst his own people have pointed out their concerns over the prolonged war.