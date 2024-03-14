Fans Think Kim Kardashian is 'Trying to Flirt' With Odell Beckham Jr. to Compete with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s shocking breakup in 2022 rocked the world to its core! Many hoped they’d get back together, but in 2023, the couple was declared legally single despite much effort from both sides. Nonetheless, West married Bianca Censori - his current wife, months after his divorce. There have been an array of conspiracies and multiple reports surrounding Kardashian’s alleged jealousy over Censori.

However, recently she’s rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. and seems happy with him. Although things appear to be going well with Kardashian and her alleged new boyfriend, fans aren’t buying it per The U.S. Sun.

The Kardashians star and Beckham Jr. have been spotted getting closer to each other by paparazzi. Recently, the duo attended the prestigious Oscars party on Sunday night, looking stunning. The two didn’t appear to leave each other's side for the rest of the lovely evening.

However, Kardashian fans are convinced that maybe her alleged relationship with Beckham Jr. is a facade and not real. Furthermore, they accused her of being jealous of Censori’s relationship with her husband.

A popular forum on Reddit that often talks about the famous family, brought up the romance between Kardashian and Beckham Jr. and made the aforementioned allegations against her.

Several insinuated that she’s harboring “fake feelings” for Beckham Jr. as a means to compete with Censori and West. Simply put, netizens think Kardashian is with her new beau because she allegedly envies the attention her ex-husband and Censori have been getting recently.

The user shared a tabloid video of Kardashian and Beckham Jr. having a sweet moment with each other and wondered about what she could’ve been saying to him. The user wrote, “What the p**** is she saying to him, and what’s up with the hand movements?” In response, many shared their thoughts in a thread on the post. Calling it ‘staged,’ one person said, “Obviously staged…How can you act like this in a suspiciously empty room at an Oscars party and not notice someone filming u?”

Another person pointed out a similar video of Censori allegedly smiling and singing to West. The person said, “This is funny because there’s multiple videos from the other day of Bianca smiling and singing with Kanye at one of his parties. She actually knew Kanye’s song.” A third one suggested, “Everything she [Kardashian] does is calculated but I will tend to go as far as everything she does now is calculated to compete with Bianca.”

A fourth one was perplexed about Kardashian’s gestures in the video, saying, “That didn’t look like flirting, that looked like…actually, I don’t even know what that looked like.” Likewise, numerous critics were wondering about the authenticity of Kardashian’s supposed feelings for Beckham Jr. For the moment, neither Kardashian nor Beckham Jr's representatives have commented on their allegedly blooming romance.