Alabama Barker Calls Dad Travis Barker The 'Best Dad', Reveals Their Lovely Conversation

In a recent family emergency involving stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker showed a tender side as he reached out to his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama. The heartfelt message he penned to Alabama, shared on her Instagram Story on September 6, simply stated, "You are my everything." Alabama reciprocated the love, responding, "You are truly the best dad @travisbarker."

Travis, known for his sentimental moments, further expressed his affection by posting images of his three children on his Instagram Story. These include Alabama and Landon, 19, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Just days prior, Alabama had shared a snapshot of her and her dad in a car, joined by two of her friends. The photo captured a moment of peace, with Travis facing forward and the three girls flashing the peace sign. The family dynamic came into the spotlight again when Alabama posted a screenshot of a private message from her dad on Instagram.

In a recent exchange shared by the teen celebrity, Travis saved as "Dad" in Alabama's phone, initiated the conversation by asking, "Send me your favorite song." Alabama promptly responded with "How You Felt by NoCap." Fans, eager for glimpses into the Barker family, caught wind of this exchange, adding another layer to the ongoing saga of the Barker-Kardashian household. The teen rising star has been making waves on social media with her bold fashion choices, drawing both admiration and criticism from fans and critics alike. In recent news, Alabama found herself in the middle of a controversy over her wardrobe, nudging a stylish response from the teen.

Popular for her confident and daring style, Alabama often shares her fashion moments on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she boasts a substantial following. While many praised her for expressing herself and embracing her peculiar fashion sense, others have deemed her outfits "inappropriate" for her age. In a recent Instagram Story, Alabama addressed the buzz surrounding her wardrobe choices. The 17-year-old posted a mirror selfie wearing an oversized matching black sweatsuit, with the hoodie pulled up to cover her signature blond hair. Holding her phone directly in front of her face, Alabama let the picture speak for itself, accompanied by a sigh and a fire emoji. The post reflected a different style from her usual bold looks, offering an insight into a more casual and covered-up side.

As per The Sun, this reaction came after a series of controversies ignited by Alabama’s fashion content. In a TikTok video set to the tune of Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me, Alabama flaunted a brown dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline, accessorized with bracelets, a watch, earrings, and necklaces. While some fans praised her style and beauty, others criticized the outfit as inappropriate for a 17-year-old.

