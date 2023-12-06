Taylor Swift fans have been beaming joyfully since her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce came to light earlier this year! Her fandom better known as the ‘Swifties’, was heartbroken for the artist after she announced her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Nonetheless, Swift appears to be rather happy with Kelce as they’ve been spending plenty of time in each other's company. The two sealed the deal on their relationship after Swift publicly kissed her man after her concert. However, Swifties are about to be much happier after hearing this.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Taylor Swift Has the Sweetest Reaction to Mariska Hargitay Naming Her Cat ‘Karma’

According to The Mirror UK, the Delicate singer recently revealed the name she has lovingly chosen to call her beloved. As mentioned earlier the two have been spotted together in public quite often. Despite their hectic schedules: Swift’s Eras Tour and Kelce’s games, they’re both finding time to be there for each other. Concerning Kelce's games, Swift has been spotted in the VIP suite enthusiastically cheering for her man.

Okay I may be rooting for the packers and a swiftie but it is cute to see Taylor happy and cheering for her man🥹 #SNFonNBC #snf pic.twitter.com/GFRwIAZAPR — Sarah’s Era (@SarahSartell) December 4, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs recently went head-to-head against The Green Bay Packers on a Sunday night which boasted a massive crowd. Among this sea of passionate fans, Swift was spotted in a stunning red jacket and a black high-neck pullover loudly rooting for Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

Also Read: Swifties Are Accusing the Mahomes of Gatekeeping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Christmas Party

One fan on X, formerly Twitter recorded the moment featuring the Out Of The Woods singer seemingly saying “Come on Trav” while clapping for the quarterback to do his best. In the clip, Swift appeared deeply engrossed in the game and seemed to have eyes only for her man as he played his heart out in the game. It didn’t take long for Swifties to react to the alleged nickname as captured by a fan. They were wild with happiness and expressed their thoughts in a thread of the post. One person commented in exhilaration, “Y’all acting as if I can move on from this ‘come on Trav’ I’m dying here.” Another person added, “Can you hear me sobbing???”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Criticized For Raising Ticket Prices, Fans Call Her 'Money Greedy' And 'Capitalist Queen'

A third one commented on Swift wholeheartedly wanting to support her boyfriend just as he’s been doing over the past few weeks. One said, “She’s such a supportive gf! I’m never getting over it.” Another person gushed about the couple, “Tay and Trav <3” A final one added in positive affirmation, “This is the most adorable heartwarming thing I’ve ever watched…Just so happy for everyone.” Likewise, there were a plethora of comments that offered their support for #Swelce - a term coined by members of the aforementioned fandom.

Nevertheless, Swift is yet to officially confirm her alleged nickname for Kelce and hopefully, there’s more than one nickname yet to be uncovered! As far as her beau is concerned, he certainly looks like he’s set on ‘Tay’ for Swift after he revealed the name on his New Heights podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. All in all, things seem to be going swell for the couple thus far!

More from Inquisitr

Blake Lively Quips Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Don’t Have To Be Threatened By Her 'Pop Stardom'

Ryan Reynolds Takes a Dig at Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce With This Hilarious Photoshopped Image