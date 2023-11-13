Pop sensation Taylor Swift made headlines once again as she celebrated a triumphant second show of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a sweet display of affection towards her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Fans at the Estadio River Plate were treated to an unexpected moment capturing the singer, 33, sharing a kiss with the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, per People.

Also Read: Here's Why Travis Kelce Did The 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Swift's performance on Saturday, November 11, was met with roaring applause, and the excitement didn't end on the stage. A video taken by an enthusiastic Swiftie captured the singer and Kelce in a romantic embrace after the show, following which they kissed. Fans were amazed by the tender moment shared by the stars in public. Followers who have been shipping the Lavender Haze hitmaker and the NFL player were treated with a sigh of relief amid rumors of them splitting recently.

I AM OFFICIALLY DEAD HER RUNNING AND KISSING HIM?!



pic.twitter.com/lMaTL46CqC — Maddie (& Cowboy) Arlington N3, LA N4 & Miami N3 (@MaddieTheis2) November 12, 2023

Kelce's arrival in the South American country earlier that day set the stage for their weekend rendezvous. Throughout the night, observant fans noted Swift's frequent glances in Kelce's direction, heightening the anticipation for a significant moment. The climax came during the final song of the evening, Karma, when Swift playfully altered the lyrics, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” eliciting laughter from the audience. She gave a personal twist to the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” leaving no doubt about the inspiration behind the playful modification.

Also Read: Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged' by May

The Daily Mail's sources also revealed that the Snow On the Beach singer and Kelce enjoyed a relaxing evening, indulging in Argentina’s renowned steaks. The couple was reportedly in good spirits, engaging with the staff and spending long hours at the restaurant. The kitchen staff formed a guard of honor as the couple left, with diners yelling in excitement for them as they took off through an emergency door. 33-year-old Swift flaunted her style in a gray skirt, a black scoop neck top, black boots, and a black Prada handbag. Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, kept it casual in a patterned shirt, khaki shorts, and white sneakers.

Travis Kelce out here with the “realizes he’s fallen in love” look trope that romcom editors would add a Taylor Swift song over pic.twitter.com/T7JnmpQddB — T (@trinawatters) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Travis Kelce Blushes Over Taylor Swift's Switch for Karma: 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'

The Kansas City Chiefs star made the long journey after an event with teammate Patrick Mahomes. The dinner in Argentina also seemed to mark a prominent moment in the love birds’ lives, as it was the first meeting between Swift’s father and Kelce. The Blank Space singer, who has already met Kelce’s parents on numerous occasions, introduced her father, Scott Swift, to her new boyfriend during this trip.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s “Chiefs” lyric change for ‘Karma’ at the Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/PUiRqj7kkm — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

However, the pop icon had to reschedule the show initially, as was reported by the Rolling Stones. Swift wrote on Twitter, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. The good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce And Dad Scott Met Over Luxury Steak Dinner In Buenos Aires

Donna Kelce Reveals She Wasn't into Taylor Swift's Music Before Her Romantic Involvement With Travis