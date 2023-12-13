The latest saga involving the Brown family from Sister Wives has fans questioning the accuracy of Robyn Brown's claims about Kody Brown melting down Meri Brown's wedding ring. Fans have noticed discrepancies in Robyn's timeline raising eyebrows and pointing to possible lies, as reported by CheatSheet.

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Also Read: All the Signs Pointing to Trouble Brewing in 'Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn Brown's Marriage

The scandal peaked during the Season 18 tell-all episodes when Christine Brown revealed that Kody had melted down the wedding ring he received from Meri in 1990. The emotional toll of this revelation on Meri was palpable, with Christine explaining that Kody intended to sever the emotional ties symbolized by the ring, stating that he no longer wanted Meri to have "power" over him.

However, Robyn Brown's reaction to the situation has become the focus of fan speculation. Robyn vehemently denied any involvement, claiming that the incident occurred before she arrived in the picture in 2010. Fans reacted angrily to her attempt to distance herself from the controversy, taking to social media platforms like Reddit to present evidence to the contrary.

#sisterwives Proof Robyn Lied About Timeline Of Meri’s Melted Ring https://t.co/b3Y4VbNW6z — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) December 5, 2023

Kody was still wearing the wedding ring in question while dating Robyn, according to video evidence from Sister Wives Season 1. This stark contrast to Robyn's claims raises fan skepticism and raises questions about her role in the decision to melt down the ring. While some argue that Robyn actively influenced Kody's decision, others are more forgiving, suggesting that she may have forgotten the timeline.

Also Read: This is the Agreement Kody And Robyn Brown Have in Place Should They Ever Fall Out of Love While Married

Christine Brown elaborated on the story in a recent Sister Wives: One-on-One special, saying that the four wives bought a new Claddagh ring for Kody after he melted down the old one, per Today. Meri, visibly upset, expressed her disappointment after learning that Christine had shared such a personal story without her permission. Meri insisted that it was her story to tell, and she was irritated that she had to tell it publicly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: 7 Things that Prove 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Is Rational and Kody Brown Adds the Drama

Meri revealed that Kody's decision to melt down the wedding ring coincided with Robyn joining the family around seven years before the catfishing incident that led to their separation. She expressed her deep emotional distress, implying that the melted ring represented the breakdown of their relationship. Meri remembered asking Kody if she could keep the ring, only to discover that it had already been melted down.

The controversy has sparked debate about Kody's relationships and the dynamics of plural marriage. It also adds to the already complicated story of the Browns' divorce and the subsequent announcement of Kody and Meri's decision to end their marriage permanently in January 2023.

Meri needs to realize that Christine wasn't the first person to tell the ring story .... most of us who watch sister wives already knew it. If she should be mad at anyone, it should be Kody #SisterWives — ⭐️Katie 🦉🐞 (@whiskey_katie) December 6, 2023

As fans examine the timeline and evidence, it is clear that Robyn's claim that the incident happened long before her involvement in Kody's life is contradicted by the show's footage. It's unclear whether this was a mistake or a deliberate attempt to distance herself from the controversy.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Opens Up About Husband Kody 'Rewriting History' Amid Divorce Drama

Fans of 'Sister Wives' Call Robyn Brown “Selfish” as She Begs Meri Not to End Her Relationship