Timothee Chalamet’s Feelings for Kylie Jenner Are Strong, Has ‘Long-Term Intentions' For Her

After months of speculation, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner appeared at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance together recently, presumably confirming their relationship. Fans saw the famous pair during Beyoncé's last concert of three at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In January, it was speculated that Chalamet and Jenner met during Paris Fashion Week. Then, not long after, pictures of Jenner leaving Chalamet's Beverly Hills house appeared online.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their relationship after being seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rXEBB3Mddu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023

According to The Mirror, it has come to light that the New York-born singer is more than just playing around with Kylie. A source recently confirmed, "Timothee and Kylie are finally starting to see the chain reaction they've created by getting together in real-time. For Kylie, it's created a new level of respect and opened doors for her that were sealed shut when she would date rappers, and for Timothee, he has access to a whole different level of power and wealth than he's ever been familiar with."

The insider also referred to the 'different universe' the couple belongs to individually: "Sure, he comes from a good family who supported his training to become an actor from his early teens, but the world of the Kardashians is a completely different universe, and he's enjoying every second of it." Apparently Timothee is dating Kylie "with eyes wide open," as per the source. The insider further added, "He takes pride in his capacity for self-control.

He's had to deal with women of all ages throwing themselves at him for the last five years, and he's managed to keep his cool and not make a bunch of stupid mistakes. His eyes are always on the prize, and he's really found something special with Kylie. This isn't a passing fancy." So is it possible the audience might see Timothee on the family's reality show? The source confirmed, "I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It’s not how he rolls.

The third and last concert of Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance tour stopped at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the "Kardashians" diva and the Oscar-nominated actor were seen showing plenty of PDA. The video of the young pair strolling in together and other personal moments, like them speaking and Chalamet smoking a cigarette before the event, flooded social media with hundreds of admirers in attendance. TMZ reported that the pair were seen kissing with their arms around one another in the VIP area of the arena. Other stars like Kendall and Kim Kardashian, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Adele, and Chalamet's "Dune" co-star Zendaya were also present for the concert.

In April, an anonymous tip was published on the gossip website DeuxMoi claiming that, "Anon pls!!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girlKylie Jenner." For months, though, there was widespread suspicion about their relationship, along with a lot of tabloid attention. In July, Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, attempted to address the rumors of the relationship with a dig in his new song "Meltdown."

