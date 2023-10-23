Here's How Much Money Kylie Jenner Makes From a Single Instagram Post

Most individuals won't earn as much money in a year as Kylie Jenner does on a single Instagram post. As per the recent reports, with an estimated $847,544 for each sponsored Instagram post, Kylie brings in more than anybody else in her family. Kim Kardashian, with an estimated $772,625, comes in as a distant second. Third and fourth positions go to Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

According to research conducted by KingCasinoBonus.uk, Kylie is the show's most popular cast member on Instagram. To find out how much each member of the Kardashian family makes from sponsored Instagram posts, the business used an Instagram marketing calculator to examine data on their fan base, engagement rate, and average post likes. Ionut Marin, the company's chief editor stated, "These findings highlight the complexity of social media influence, where follower count, engagement rate, and post earnings all play crucial roles. Each member of the Kardashian family brings a unique presence to the platform, contributing to the family’s collective impact on Instagram. It’s clear that these celebrities leverage their personal brands effectively in the digital landscape, which can have significant financial implications through brand partnerships and sponsored content."

Since the first season of *Keeping Up with the Kardashians* aired in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenners have gone from being a typical group of siblings to being perhaps one of the most powerful families in the world. Kylie, the youngest, has matured much since the series' inception. Kylie quickly figured out how to manage her public persona in front of a different sort of camera: the one on social media and Instagram in particular. There is little doubt that Kylie's strategic use of the platform has helped to further develop her over time. The success of her cosmetics line may be attributed in large part to her use of Instagram to promote it.

Kylie Jenner's potential as a social media influencer began to emerge around the time she turned seventeen. According to Screenrant, in 2014, Kylie had amassed 15 million Instagram followers, putting her close to her sister Kim Kardashian's 22 million. For Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Instagram-wise, 2019 will go down as a watershed year. That's because at the close of 2018, Kylie had 153 million followers and Kim had 154 million. In 2020, Kylie surpassed her sister Kim in the number of followers she had on Instagram, finishing the year with 206 million compared to Kim's 190 million.

Kylie Jenner loses around a million Instagram followers following her support for Israel. pic.twitter.com/asbZfOXoxE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 9, 2023

After posting an article in support of Israel, Kylie Jenner has received a barrage of criticism and seen a significant drop in her online following. Kylie shared an image on October 10 from the Instagram account of @StandWithUs, a prominent campaigner for Israel, that included the Israeli flag. The caption read, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!" Kylie Jenner received backlash and lost more than a million Instagram followers and it obviously affects the income she makes from sponsored posts on Instagram.

