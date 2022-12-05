Alisha Lehmann Sizzles on Field in World Cup Swiss Pride Post
Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann recently made headlines after word broke out that she and fellow pro footballer Douglas Luiz were no longer an item in November of 2022.
The couple also garnered a lot of attention for being a "soccer couple" and because they're super hot: you've got a Brazilian Premier League player for Aston Villa and a Swiss National Team pro athlete as an item, so folks are going to take notice.
But purportedly, Luiz wasn't a fan of all the eyes that were on Lehmann for her recent calendar photoshoot, and their arguments over the pictures were the nail in the coffin for their relationship. According to The Sun, she's staying with a teammate following the breakup.
The Swiss National Men's team thanked Alisha for her vote of confidence in the comments section of her Instagram post, and throngs of people thought that the picture, which features Alisha looking stunning in shorts on the field, was the perfect motivation for the Swiss team to bring a victory on home.
Switzerland has won two of their three World Cup games. They defeated Cameroon in their first game, but would fall to Brazil on their second outing.
Their third game against Serbia was hotly contested, but the team managed to secure victory: three goals to two. They're set to go up against Portugal for the fourth World Cup game, and according to Betting Odds, Portugal is a slight betting favorite at -110.
Lehmann isn't just a prominent player on the field, she's managed to leverage her soccer career into a large social media following. She currently has 6.4 million TikTok followers, and posts a variety of different clips on her socials: from axe throwing, to tandem dance routines, to virtual reality header training.
Lehmann has an even larger following on Instagram, with a whopping 9.9 million folks checking out her posts. Like Luiz, she also plays for Aston Villa (the women's league) and is a forward for the Swiss women's national team.
Folks who saw her most recent post joked that they were changing team allegiances upon seeing her picture:
"All of a sudden I want Swiss to win now"
"I only came for one thing..."
"Swiss team finna win after this post"
"this why xhaka been playing well"