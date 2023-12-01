Donald Trump’s Gag Order in NY $250M Fraud Trial Reinstated by Appellate Court

Donald Trump's attempt to reverse a gag order in his continuing ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York was dismissed by an appeals court, reverting to a restrictive decision that forbids him from disparaging courtroom staffers.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court first issued the gag order on October 3, which was repeatedly violated by the former president. The order was issued by Engoron in response to Trump's repeated attacks on the Judge's law clerk, Allison Greenfield, whom he claims is biased against him, per HuffPost. Last week, hundreds of threats against the law clerk and Engoron were made public. Greenfield received at least 20 to 30 calls to her mobile phone, 30 to 50 messages on social media, and two emails on her email address every single day.

Trump was granted a pause on the gag order until the appellate court rules, but that has been lifted, per CNN. “Now, upon reading and filing the papers concerning the motion, and due deliberation having been had thereon, It is ordered that the motion is denied; the interim relief granted by order of a Justice of this Court, dated November 16, 2023, is hereby vacated,” the latest appellate ruling says.

On November 30, during a break in the appellate court proceedings, Engoron declared that the gag order had been reinstated by the appeals court decision, and he intended to actively enforce it. “I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously. I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated,” the judge said.

Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, slammed the decision, saying, “It is a tragic day for the rule of law, but we’re aware,” but Engoron shot back saying, “It is what it is.” Regarding Engoron's clerk, Trump has been active on Truth Social. He first claimed last month that she was the "girlfriend" of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, and included a photo of the two of them. “How disgraceful!” Trump wrote at the time. “This case should be dismissed immediately.”

Despite without mentioning the clerk by name, Trump attacked her in his remarks made outside the courthouse. “And this rogue judge, a Trump hater. The only one that hates Trump more is his associate up there,” Trump said. “The person that works with him. She’s screaming into his ear almost every time we ask a question. A disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”

With the NY lawsuit set to be decided by the end of January 2024, Trump has already been penalized by Engoron twice a total of $15,000 for breaking the gag order. A second gag order has been placed on Trump by Judge Chutkan in the federal election subversion lawsuit that special counsel Jack Smith has filed against him. Chutkan issued a limited gag order that prevented Trump from publicly criticizing Smith, his team, court employees, or possible trial witnesses.

Trump’s gag order has now been reinstated in his New York civil fraud trial. No surprise. When the appeals court temporarily stayed the gag order to hear Trump’s appeal, it didn’t mean he’d won. This stuff is just procedure. Trump continues to lose on all fronts. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 30, 2023

