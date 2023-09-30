Former President Donald Trump appears to be in high spirits as the election season quickly approaches. He’s reportedly been full of vigor and passion to secure his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections for 2024 as a representative of the Republic party. Although certain legal troubles have been piling up for him, he’s staying true to his slogan, which is to “never surrender.” The former President may perhaps be sending out the same message of steering clear of him during this journey. According to The Hill, during a speech on Friday, he possibly threw shade at the former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif] which was held at California’s GOP convention.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

Trump appeared to be full of passion throughout his speech and appeared to liven up the crowd of supporters gathered to cheer him on. At some point during his address to the crowd he specifically referred to Pelosi. “We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco,” declared Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

He then looked at the crowd and beckoned in curiosity, “How’s her husband doing, by the way, anybody knows?” After pondering over this briefly, he pointed out a possible disagreement on the controversial issue of building a wall at the USA-Mexico borders. “She’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house - which didn’t do a very good job.” Trump seemingly mocked.

Concerning Pelosi’s husband: Paul Pelosi, Trump referred to an intense situation that occurred last year at Pelosi’s residence in Pacific Heights, San Francisco. 82-year-old Paul was brutally attacked by a hammer resulting in a fractured skull and other complications. Since then, the Pelosi’s worked on strengthening their in-house defenses including “building a wall around their home” as an extra measure of safety. Back when news of this incident had just broken out, Trump expressed his genuine concern as he labeled it as a “terrible thing”.

Shortly after talking about Pelosi Trump went on to perhaps condemn the Democratic leadership in California. While addressing a keenly listening crowd, he declared in confidence, “Together we will reverse the decline of America and we will end the desecration of your once great state California.” He then shared his perspective on how drastically California has changed and said, “This is not a great state anymore, this is a dumping ground. You’re a dumping ground,” he claimed.

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock President Joe Biden's "surrender" speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York. https://t.co/l1xYQPR024 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 24, 2023

In conclusion, he took a dig at the current President of the United States by saying, “What they’ve done is they’ve gone after opponents. If somebody’s beating you by 10, 15, or 20 points like we’re doing with Crooked Joe Biden, they will go after you.” Trump ended the speech by possibly impersonating Biden who once mocked the former president in one of his own speeches.

