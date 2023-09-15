Donald Trump Gets the Support of ‘Good Friend’ Vladimir Putin as He Criticizes ‘Rotten’ US Democracy

Donald Trump is famous for his foreign relations during his time as President of the United States of America. He’s reportedly on good terms with several famous political leaders such as South Korea’s Kim Jong Un. But another person who tops the list of being his ‘good friend’ is Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The famous ‘war criminal’ recently extended his warm and unwavering support for Trump as he gears up to take office once more in 2024. It appears that just as much as the former president wants to get re-elected, Putin wishes it even more as per Vanity Fair.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mikhail Svetlov

In a conversation with Eastern Economics Forum on Tuesday, Putin shared his thoughts about his bestie’s fourth indictment in a row and other legal trouble that he’s in. “As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach each other democracy,” said the Russian leader coldly.

He further sheds light on the kind of heat the twice-impeached president is facing for his actions in the past. “Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons,” declared Putin. He then claimed, “That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Putin has voiced his concerns about the State's political affairs. In the past, he did intervene during the election season but, the businessman didn’t seem to hold Putin accountable for it and let the act go unanswered. In response to Putin’s statements made earlier on Tuesday, GOP President Chris Christie had some rather unsavory words for the Russian president.

He labelled Putin as a “Mass-murdering, KGB Hitman,” and even clarified some of the claims in Putin’s statements. “Trump is under indictment because of his conduct,” Christie declared. He then used a common metaphor to compare the situation, “He played with fire and is getting burned,” He completed his statement by saying, “If you are on the same side as Putin, you might want to rethink your position…”

Just as much as Putin supports Trump, the former President does exactly the same. In fact, during the one-year anniversary of the alarming and devastating war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump boasted of his friendship with his supposed ally. Another such example is when he recently referred to Putin’s claims about Trump’s “persecution”.

On X which was formerly known as Twitter, Trump explained how Putin was using “crooked Joe Biden’s illegal Banana Republic Style treatment” to “condemn America and all the good things it stood for,”. He concluded the statement by quoting a final reference from his friend’s statement. “The whole world is watching as the USA is being torn apart by dreams of Election Interference!”

