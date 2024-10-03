Donald Trump Bizarrely Suggests Migrants Have a Phone App to Connect With Kamala Harris

During his recent campaign rallies, Donald Trump has come up with some of his most bizarre critiques. He has been targeting both immigrants and Kamala Harris. Trump has also criticized the Biden administration’s border strategy, aiming at the undocumented immigrants committing crimes. Last week, while speaking at Trump Tower, Trump claimed that migrants can communicate directly with Harris through a phone app. With this remark, his speech also blamed President Joe Biden and his team for the current migrant issue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell

As reported by The Independent, Trump said, “In addition through her phone app, something totally new now, it’s a phone app for migrants, where migrants call in. She’s allowed them to press a button and schedule an appointment to be released into the interior of our county.” He also repeated these claims this weekend during his Wisconsin rally speech. As per HuffPost, he said, “They have a phone app, so the people can come into our country. These are smart immigrants, I guess because most people don’t have any idea what the hell a phone app is. But they do, these are very intelligent immigrants."

In an earlier online statement, Trump vowed to dismantle the controversial phone app he claims is supporting illegal immigration. He took to his Truth Social account and wrote, "As President, I will immediately end the migrant invasion of America. We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala's illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration)."

As reported by Newsweek, he added, "I will save our cities and towns in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and all across America. MAGA2024!" Trump has relentlessly targeted both Biden and Harris—tasked with handling border affairs—for undermining national security and encouraging illegal immigration. He’s blamed them for building a system that rewards the lawbreakers. Meanwhile, his remarks have drawn intense backlash on the social media platforms. One X user wrote, "Every reasonable American knows Trump’s lying. However, those attending his rallies take every word he says as the gospel truth. His lies aren’t subtle, they’re blatant & outlandish. How can someone so abhorrent manipulate so many people into trusting him? It is incomprehensible."

Another X user said, "He just learned what an app is, now he has to use the word in his conversation to show he is with it." A third person said, "Trump just learned what an app is, so of course he had to invent a conspiracy theory that would allow him to use his new 'word' to impress his ‘sheeple.'" Trump was reportedly referring to the CBP One app. In 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection implemented it. The topic of immigration and border security is still very important in American politics, and Trump's remarks will undoubtedly draw more attention to it.