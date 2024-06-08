'Convicted Felon Trump' Trends Again on Social Media as Critics Label Him an 'Orange Sh*tgibbon'

Donald Trump was convicted a week ago in the hush money case, and his critics are still relentlessly discussing the verdict online. This has led to the term "Convicted Felon Trump" trending across social media. From scathing interviews to in-depth analysis, netizens did not hold back when torching the former president after he was found guilty on 34 charges. The online backlash has been super vicious. Many took to X to mock and condemn Trump.

Former GOP Rep. @AdamKinzinger fires back at convicted felon Trump:



"He complains about the so-called 'weaponization of the justice department' and then puts out whatever his fake tweet is called, basically saying we're going to weaponize the justice department. This is… pic.twitter.com/iuCGRV1kle — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 7, 2024

@ArtCandee tweeted snickeringly, "Ahahahahhahahaahha! The Vermont Republican Party's own rules prohibit them from supporting and promoting Convicted Felon Trump." Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger also weighed in, with @RpsAgainstTrump posting, "Former GOP Rep. @AdamKinzinger fires back at convicted felon Trump: 'He complains about the so-called 'weaponization of the justice department' and then puts out whatever his fake tweet is called, basically saying we're going to weaponize the justice department. This is authoritarianism to the 10th degree.'"

You've never seen a bigger crybaby snowflake than when Leslie Stahl interviewed convicted felon trump, and he cried about "you never ask Joe Biden tough questions," before storming out.



What a punkass bitch. pic.twitter.com/OS0Ckjy9c0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2024

Critics also targeted Trump's behavior and temperament, as @mmpadellan wrote, "You've never seen a bigger crybaby snowflake than when Leslie Stahl interviewed convicted felon trump, and he cried about 'you never ask Joe Biden tough questions,' before storming out. What a punk-ss b-tch." Others mocked the Republican party, with @lotsofuss stating, "The the trump cult members don't want Rep Eric Swalwell to continue reading the names of the 27 countries where convicted felon trump cannot enter. The gavel is smashed loudly by a member of the cult in the House of Representatives."

The the trump cult members don’t want Rep Eric Swalwell to continue reading the names of the 27 countries where convicted felon trump cannot enter. The gavel is smashed loudly by a member of the cult in the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/G9LtSPDDlm — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) June 5, 2024

@daveryder declared, "I'm not voting for 34 time convicted felon Trump. He's an orange sh-tgibbon who incited an insurrection, caused a cop to die, and caused the injuries of hundreds of Capitol Police. They attacked cops with the American flag. I'm voting for Joe Biden." However, not everyone criticized Trump; some still supported the former President. Many from the real estate mogul's fan base declared they would still vote for Trump despite the guilty verdict.

Steve Doocy clutches his pearls a bit that Pres. Biden referred to Donald J. Trump as a convicted felon. Trump is a convicted felon so there's no controversy. pic.twitter.com/uRUmbTq3Wz — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 6, 2024

Furthermore, it is important to note that Trump can still run for the White House as a convicted felon. The US Constitution sets out relatively few eligibility requirements for presidential candidates, and there are no rules to block those with criminal records from pursuing the highest office in the country. However, the conviction could still sway the election; as per recent polls, many voters said they would refuse to vote for Trump if he were convicted, as per BBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

After the verdict, Trump was released on his own recognizance and will return to court on July 11 for a sentencing hearing, though his team may request a different date. While the charges carry a maximum sentence of four years each, legal experts say it is highly unlikely Trump will receive a prison sentence given his age, the non-violent nature of the crime, and the unprecedented situation of a former President facing criminal charges, as per NBC News.