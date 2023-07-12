Chris Christie Slams Donald Trump for Using Insulting Nicknames for Staff Members: “Who’d Work for Him”

Chris Christie warned that Donald Trump's second presidency would be much more chaotic than his first. He hinted that the chaos might make it impossible for Trump to enact any of the programs that supporters favor him for.

The former governor of New Jersey vowed he would not support Trump if he were to secure the party's nomination. Christie said on MSNBC's Morning Joe that the ex-president had demonstrated his inability to carry out his duties and advance the interests of the general people, as per Raw Story. "I don't want him to be president, so yeah — I mean, the fact is he is a guy who has shown over the course of time, and even more particularly, I'd say, Mike, in his post-presidency, that he is detached from reality in this respect," Christie said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Christie said Trump continues to look backward, especially with claims of not losing the 2020 Presidential Elections. He even lambasted Trump for calling Nevada a "disgraceful" state. Christie said, "Even in the race he won in 2016, he's trying to re-fight the Nevada election. Imagine saying in that interview yesterday in Nevada he called it a disgraceful state. Well, that's an interesting approach to try to win their electoral votes. 'By the way, you people are disgraceful; vote for me, please.' I mean, this guy is only about him, only about him."

Chris Christie SLAMS Donald Trump:



“This is not somebody who’s fighting for the American people and their future. This is all about his ego.” #RepublicansAgainstTrump #NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/hamIjnJKa2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 10, 2023

Christie, who is also a Republican presidential candidate, was aware that many GOP voters approve of the policies Trump has put forward for a potential second term. However, Christie said he believes it unlikely that Trump would implement them. "Folks say, 'I know he's not a good guy, but I like his policies. If you do like those policies, and there are some I like and agree with, why would you ever hire him to execute them? He can't. He has shown he is unable to execute these policies," he said.

Aww poor Donald Trump. He might have to defend his record on the debate stage?



If Donald Trump doesn’t show up, then he’s a coward. I’ll tell the truth directly to his face.



Chip in today: https://t.co/vSmNlyEk0s pic.twitter.com/ggPMZHUJPk — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 11, 2023

Christie shared that he feels Trump won't be able to get anyone to work with him because of how many bridges he has burnt. "By the way, who is going to work for him?" The Republican candidate asked. He referred to Trump's interactions where he called people who worked for him insulting names, ranging from calling Bill Barr a "disgusting pig" and describing Rex Tillerson as "dumb as a rock and lazy as hell," to calling General James N. Mattis "overrated." This last one came after Trump previously called Mattis "the greatest general since George Patton."

Christie further added that he feels if Republicans want to win "they can't nominate Donald Trump." He then asked a vital question, "If he were to win, who would occupy these positions for him? I remember when he first hired Mark Meadows; he told me that this was the next Jim Baker. Now Mark Meadows is cooperating against him in a criminal investigation."

