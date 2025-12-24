The newly released Epstein files have put President Donald Trump under scrutiny once more. This time, an email released by the DOJ under the Epstein Transparency Act alleged that Trump hosted a prostitution party. In light of the backlash Attorney General Pam Bondi received over the partially released Epstein files, the DOJ released over 30,000 remaining files on Tuesday. The bombshell files featured several other alleged victims and Trump.

Throughout the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Trump has continued to deny claims about his involvement with the disgraced financier. Moreover, he’s not been legally implicated in any of the cases against him with respect to the files.

“Someone told the party that Donald Trump had invited them all to a party at Mar a Lago. REDACTED told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve told REDACTED it wasn’t that kind of party, it was for prostitutes.” pic.twitter.com/AUOfzKIxJP — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 23, 2025

But, it looks like his problems with the files and conspiracies with Epstein might just be growing, especially with these new files. In an FBI tip noted by The Daily Beast, Trump reportedly hosted a soiree just for s– workers at his lavish Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The redacted document containing the tip referred to the gathering as a “Jeffrey Epstein Party.”

Received on September 10, 2020, the tip suggests Trump might’ve been involved with Epstein even during the timeline of his crimes. This contradicts Trump’s repeated denials of any connection to Epstein. Moreover, he continues to shut down any such claims made against him.

I assume “Villeneuve” is Ghislaine Maxwell. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 23, 2025

Circling back to the document, the caller reached out to the FBI National Threat Operational Center (NTOC) and provided information about the party. The tipster claimed a possible victim whose name was redacted for privacy reasons met a certain “Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve” during their time at a hospital.

While ‘Villeneuve’ is speculated to be perhaps one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s aliases, the document identifies Villeneuve as a real estate agent in California. Moreover, it also mentions Maxwell separately in the account.

Moving on, Villeneuve apparently invited the alleged victim to Epstein’s Palm Beach Island for a party, which the person agreed to go to. Before going to the party, Villeneuve had introduced the alleged victim to a “Bobby Cox” who turned out to be a p-mp. Shortly after, the three of them attended the party during which they encountered Maxwell and a “Curt Schmidt.”

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Schmidt, the victim, and Villeneuve were seemingly caught amid clearing a misunderstanding of cocaine and s–. It was around this moment that Villeneuve and the victim learned that Trump had invited all those present at Epstein’s party to another bash he was throwing in Mar-a-Lago.

When the victim expressed an interest in going, Villeneuve clarified that it wasn’t that kind of party. As the document read, “it was for pr-stitutes.” This rather chilling tip also highlighted Villeneuve’s attempt to keep the alleged victim from looking into any other rooms where Epstein’s crimes might be active.

Nonetheless, after announcing the release of the files, which certainly contain alarming stories and documents such as this, the DOJ cautioned netizens before they could. The statement released on X read, “The claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have weaponized against Trump already.”