‘I Want No. 47 Impeached’— Epstein Survivor and Trump Supporter Denounces the President After Files Release

The release of a new set of Epstein files on Tuesday has prompted backlash from some of Trump’s supporters. Unlike the documents released on Friday, the latest batch mentioned the president’s name multiple times.

While the Department of Justice attempted damage control by issuing several statements claiming that some of the documents were not authentic, those efforts appeared to have little effect. Haley Robson, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse and a former Trump supporter, has publicly criticized the president and his administration.

Robson has expressed strong dissatisfaction with how the Trump administration handled the release of the Epstein files. She has even called for the president’s impeachment, despite having voted for him in the past.

The survivor said in an interview with CNN, “I redacted any support I’ve ever given to him [Trump], Pam Bondi, Kash Patel. I am so disgusted with this administration. I think that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel both need to resign, and I would love to see No. 47 get impeached over this, and I’m just waiting.”

Robson further criticized Trump for what she described as his insensitivity toward Epstein survivors and for signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act without intending to fully declassify the information.

She said, “You never invited us to the Capitol. You signed the bill, which you had no intention of being fully transparent. So I’m not quite sure why you even signed it, besides for theatrics. We all know that your names are in the files.”

The newly released documents reference Trump’s frequent travels with Epstein aboard his private plane in the 1990s. The controversy intensified with the release of an alleged letter written by Epstein to another convicted sex offender, Larry Nassar. In the letter, Epstein reportedly claimed that the president shared their interest in “young, nubile girls.”

Although the Department of Justice released the letter, it later issued multiple statements saying the document was fake and did not implicate Trump. The department wrote on X, “The FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time.”

However, Robson said she is not prepared to accept the Justice Department’s claims. During her interview, the survivor said she is not accusing the president, but argued that the letter reads like a confession.

She stated, “That is a confession. That is him with his friends, admitting without openly discussing details on the kinds of girls — let’s not say women, they’re girls — that they are attracted to, and they’re gloating about it without being fully transparent and detailing it, and it’s disgusting.”

Robson is not alone in criticizing Trump. Social media has been filled with users condemning the president for his association with Epstein. The DOJ, however, continues to maintain that the released letter is bogus. Regarding Trump’s name appearing in other files, the department has said that being mentioned in documents alone does not constitute proof of criminal activity.